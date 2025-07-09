What Kind Of Plane Was Amelia Earhart Flying When She Disappeared (And Has It Been Found?)

The disappearance of aviator Amelia Earhart in July of 1937 remains one of the biggest mysteries pertaining to aviation and maybe disappearances in general. Nearly 90 years have passed since Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, completely vanished off the face of the earth during an attempted flight around the world. In that time, a few objects potentially related to Earhart have been found, including a shoe and possibly her bones, according to the Purdue Research Foundation.

However, the largest object related to the mystery has never been conclusively recovered: her plane. Earhart's famed plane was a Lockheed Electra 10-E that was modified for scientific observation and long-haul flights. It's worth noting that the Electra was not the first aircraft from Lockheed that Earhart would make history with. She also flew a Lockheed Vega on a number of record-breaking flights.

The Electra itself was a striking twin-engine twin-tail plane used for transporting passengers and supplies. It was powered by two Pratt & Whitney Wasp radial engines that gave it a top speed of 202 miles per hour.