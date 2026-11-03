The 9 Most Innovative Fighter Jets From Every Decade

The world of fighter jets is unique in one way above all else. Where one new breakthrough, one new technology, or one new material is introduced, it quietly (or not so quietly) makes the rest of the lineup obsolete. Every so often, a jet will turn up and flaunt a bit of engineering that no one was able to make work before, and then it's a rush to play catch-up, at least on the part of other air forces in the world. And often, in that catching-up process, the previous king will be dethroned, and the cycle begins again.

From the first crude flames of the 1940s right up until the modern jets using AI to perform Hollywood-esque maneuvers, this is a process that we've seen play out time and again. Indeed, many of the best fighter jets and planes of all time owe their existence to this aerial arms race. The particularly striking bit is looking past at the previous eight decades and seeing what each time period focused on. First, things were about raw physics –- going faster, higher, and longer than others. Then, things became about engineering progress, using variable geometry wings, for instance.

Then came the dawn of what you couldn't see, and the advent of stealth jets. And today, everything is about the software powering these amazing machines. Picking a single standout from each era is going to ruffle feathers, but every jet on this list earned its place by genuinely breaking the mold of the time.