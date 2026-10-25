7 Fighter Jets Capable Of Speeds Over Mach 2

Ever since the first fighter jet took to the unfriendly skies at the tail end of World War II, they've been known for one thing over any other factor: speed. For many fighter jets, the faster they fly, the more survivable they are in combat, and there have been some truly fast jets introduced and operated by the world's militaries over the years. It took time for technology to progress until Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier in 1947, and after that, fighter jet speed was measured in Mach, not miles per hour.

Fighter jet speed became a common factor in aircraft development throughout the Cold War, when the United States and the Soviet Union continuously one-upped the other. When the U.S. introduced a fighter jet like the F-15 Eagle, the Soviets designed a new plane to counter it, resulting in the development of the Sukhoi Su-27. The game of technological military leapfrog endured until the USSR broke up in 1991, though the U.S., the Russian Federation, and the People's Republic of China continue the trend.

A speed benchmark that sets many planes apart is Mach 2 (1,535 mph), and there are far fewer currently operational fighter jets that exceed that speed than you might think. Every fighter below has surpassed Mach 2, though it should be noted that airspeed at altitude is different from at sea level, due to a decrease in drag and other factors. Because of this, while each of these seven fighter jets can pass Mach 2, that's not their typical cruising speed and is instead a top speed the aircraft can and has reached.