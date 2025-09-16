This Fighter Jet Is So Advanced That Exporting It From The US Is Banned

There are a number of incredibly advanced fighter jets in the skies today. European countries have the Eurofighter Typhoon that performs a variety of roles with ease. China has the elusive J-20 stealth fighter, and Russia is pioneering its own stealth efforts with the Sukhoi Su-57. All of those fighters, however, pale in comparison to the F-22 Raptor, perhaps the meanest and stealthiest fighter jet in the sky today.

Not particularly prone to hyperbole, the United States Air Force describes the F-22 as such: "The F-22 cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft." No matter what China, Russia, or even allied countries are working on, there's a good chance the F-22 Raptor holds an advantage. The USAF has good reason to be that confident. The F-22 Raptor is capable of speeds over Mach 2 and has enough stealth tech onboard to turn it practically invisible to opposing radar. But it isn't just fast and stealthy. It has a 20 mm rotary cannon for close-up encounters and can carry upwards of six air-to-air missiles internally.

The F-22 is so advanced, in fact, that it has not been offered for export outside of the United States. However, the Raptor's newest counterpart, the F-35 Lightning II, is available to any country the U.S. considers an ally, but the Raptor has to stay home.