5 Disadvantages Of OHC Engines

These days, most cars you see driving around have an OHC engine of some sort, either a single overhead-cam or double overhead-cam design. Not every car has this engine, of course — many still have the older overhead-valve (also known as pushrod) configuration, leading to a never-ending debate as to which is best. Spoiler: There is no single "best" configuration, only that some types are better suited to certain tasks than others. Every type of engine is a compromise, with its own corresponding pros and cons, OHC engines included.

Generally, though, the pros outweigh the cons with these engines a lot of the time anyway. There are many reasons why you hardly ever see pushrod engines in regular passenger cars anymore, after all. Pushrod engines simply have a lot of downsides that make them generally less suited to that type of driving, though it doesn't mean they're unable to do it, of course. An OHV-equipped Challenger is just as capable of daily commuting as a Nissan Versa, though the latter will have certain inherent benefits owing to its OHC design.

That said, there are still compromises here; though they're generally outweighed by the benefits inherent to OHC design, they do still exist. Specific engine configurations exaggerate these deficiencies more than others as well, such as boxer engines with complicated timing belts, inline engines with tall physical dimensions, and so on. To be clear, this only relates to the OHC layout, not inherent defects with the engine itself like recalls or poor reliability. Let's look under the hood and discuss all these imperfections.