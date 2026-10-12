2V Vs 4V Engines: Why More Valves Can Make A Big Difference

It's common knowledge that your engine is an incredibly complex piece of equipment, though it's still somewhat hard to grasp the complex dance that is your car's valvetrain. The way it all works is clever and simple once you get it; Ahmed Afifi on YouTube has posted a great, basic animation of a double-overhead cam four-valve system to get you started. You'll notice these valves move together in pairs, why is that?

Well, your valvetrain is split into two distinct parts — not the engine block and cylinder head, that's a different distinction. The first is your intake valve, which opens and lets the air and fuel into the engine. The second is the exhaust valve, which lets the burnt gases out through the exhaust. Think of it like a series of two doors. The first door opens and lets a worker in (that's your fuel/air mixture). The worker does their job, then once the job's over, they're all exhausted. So they leave via the exit door and go home. That's how the valvetrain works.

The next question, then, is why are some cars two-valve, while others are three, four, or even five-valve? Let's keep it simple and stick with four valves, two for the intake and two for exhaust. Such a system comes with numerous benefits and deficits. More moving real estate means more airflow into the engine, so more valves is more high-end performance.

However, more valves also means a more complicated valvetrain, and two-valve setups tend to do better in torquier pushrod applications. Some four-valve engines also inject more fuel into the cylinder at one time, leading to higher fuel consumption. There's a host of pros and cons for each, along with different applications, so let's explore both in-depth.