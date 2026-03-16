Your HEMI Engine May Have 16 Spark Plugs (And For Good Reason)

The HEMI nameplate has been practically synonymous with raw Chrysler horsepower since the 1960s, though the engine configuration itself dates back much farther. Named for its hemispherical combustion chamber, these engines feature inherently unique geometries: Valvetrains, pistons, and other components are all different to other layouts by design — combustion chambers are optimized for different purposes based on what's expected of the engine.

In the HEMI's case, a hemispherical combustion chamber generates higher chamber pressures versus a a more typical pentroof chamber, meaning it burns all the fuel faster and hotter, pushing the piston down sooner. This gives more mechanical leverage on the crankshaft, thus producing more power for a given amount of fuel, at least in principle.

It's this unique configuration which leads to some interesting design choices with the HEMI's cylinder head. Unlike a typical pentroof-shaped design, a HEMI uses a dome-shaped chamber with a rounded piston head, functionally increasing the surface area that the explosion pushes on and improving the engine's volumetric efficiency. However, this increased surface area leads to a number of downsides, the notable ones here being heat and airflow. The more surface area there is, the faster heat dissipates. The airflow tends to get squashed in the sides of a traditional HEMI, which leads to poor efficiency. Moreover, the valves are huge; you simply cannot put a spark plug directly in the middle.

To solve this problem, modern HEMI designs incorporate two spark plugs on opposite ends of the combustion chamber. This ensures a more complete, even, and efficient burn across the entire chamber, as opposed to one centralized explosion which isn't possible with the head design or airflow pattern. Let's dive in and discuss how this works.