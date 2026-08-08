Engine Block Vs. Cylinder Head: What's The Difference?

When it comes to engines, the term "block" can mean a few things. There's big block versus small block and short block vs long block, but at the heart of the matter is the engine itself. The difference between big block and small block is based on physical size, but short block and long block engines differ based on the absence, or presence, of cylinder heads, or head in the case of an inline or single cylinder engine.

Since a long block, a common type of remanufactured engine, comes with their requisite cylinder head(s) attached, it could cause confusion surrounding the differences between an engine block and a cylinder head. However, the fact that they are two separate engine components with different tasks is an important distinction.

The engine block forms the foundation of the engine, providing a solid structure for mounting the engine to the vehicle's frame and the surface where the cylinder head attaches. Inside the block you'll find the engine's rotating components like the crankshaft, connecting rods, and pistons. Depending on the engine's valvetrain design, the camshaft may also be found within the engine block.

Engines with overhead cam valvetrains have camshaft components on their cylinder heads. Regardless of where the camshafts are located, the cylinder heads of most modern engines house the valves that regulate the engine's intake and exhaust flow. Ultimately, the cylinder head's primary function is to close off the open end of the combustion chamber, with a tight seal aided by a head gasket, to contain the compression and power of the engine cycle.