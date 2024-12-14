What Are Chevy Double Hump Heads? (And How To Identify Them)

I worked as a machinist in an automotive machine shop in the early 1980s before my career took me into the aerospace sector. The shop's high volume of mundane engine rebuilds and turning brake drums and rotors paid the bills. However, the occasional high-performance small block Chevrolet 327 or 350 engine-build for use on local race tracks or simply hot rodding around town made leaving the low-paying job difficult.

Those builds most often consisted of over-bored four-bolt main engine blocks, forged crankshafts, aggressive camshafts, and performance-oriented double hump cast-iron cylinder heads with fresh valve jobs. Other Chevy cylinder head castings would do in a pinch, but the double hump, sometimes called camel hump, castings were the holy grail of Chevy small block cylinder heads desired by most people.

Small block Chevy (SBC) cylinder heads are identified by raised casting marks located at the ends of the heads. While there are several head casting variations with different marks, the double hump head is identified by variations of raised humps situated on top, and on each end, of a line or rectangle.

