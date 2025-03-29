Cammed Cars: What The Term Means And Why People Do It

Back in the days before variable valve timing (VVT) and computer-controlled engine tuning, one of the best ways to improve stock engine performance was to install an aftermarket camshaft, a process referred to as "camming" a car. But don't get different parts like camshaft and crankshaft confused. Even though changing either (or both) can improve engine performance, they're two entirely different projects. Replacing the crankshaft in an engine with a longer-stroke crank creates a stroker engine with a higher displacement than the stock version.

While building a stroker engine requires removal and a complete teardown of the car's engine along with some precision machining, you can often cam an engine by simply removing components in front like the radiator and belt-driven accessories. While removing the cylinder heads can make the job even easier, replacing the stock camshafts in single and double overhead cam (SOHC and DOHC) engines is a simpler task than with the centrally-located camshafts in pushrod engines.

An engine's camshaft has egg-shaped lobes that act as ramps to open the intake and exhaust valves. Stock cams typically have a modest profile designed to time the intake and exhaust strokes with a bias toward efficiency and quiet performance. Replacing the stock camshaft provides an opportunity to install a cam with a more aggressive profile delivering higher horsepower levels.

