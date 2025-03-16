How Much HP Does A 383 Stroker Engine Have & Is It More Than A Stock 454?

Chevrolet enthusiasts are undoubtedly familiar with the custom 383 Stroker and stock 454 engines. The Stroker is a small-block, and is a favorite of any buyer wanting to get a power boost without the added weight of a big block. However the popular 454 is a factory V8, often used in trucks and muscle cars. While each engine has its own strengths, which one boasts more sheer horsepower?

Advertisement

MotorTrend's Hot Rod Magazine compared the engines in two Chevelle's in 2023, finding that the 383 Stroker produced 434.6 lb-ft of torque at 4,750 rpm and 449.9 horsepower at 5,750 rpm. The Stock 454 delivered 522.5 lb-ft of torque at 4,750 rpm and 558.6 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. This means that the 454 outperformed the 383 in both horsepower and torque.

Hot Rod revealed that while the 454 was the stronger choice, it was also the most expensive, at $5,769 compared to $3,990 for the 383. However, the 383 could outperform the 454 thanks to an added nitrous system, with many options under $1000, which would be cheaper as a whole versus the 454's price tag.