How Much HP Does A 383 Stroker Engine Have & Is It More Than A Stock 454?
Chevrolet enthusiasts are undoubtedly familiar with the custom 383 Stroker and stock 454 engines. The Stroker is a small-block, and is a favorite of any buyer wanting to get a power boost without the added weight of a big block. However the popular 454 is a factory V8, often used in trucks and muscle cars. While each engine has its own strengths, which one boasts more sheer horsepower?
MotorTrend's Hot Rod Magazine compared the engines in two Chevelle's in 2023, finding that the 383 Stroker produced 434.6 lb-ft of torque at 4,750 rpm and 449.9 horsepower at 5,750 rpm. The Stock 454 delivered 522.5 lb-ft of torque at 4,750 rpm and 558.6 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. This means that the 454 outperformed the 383 in both horsepower and torque.
Hot Rod revealed that while the 454 was the stronger choice, it was also the most expensive, at $5,769 compared to $3,990 for the 383. However, the 383 could outperform the 454 thanks to an added nitrous system, with many options under $1000, which would be cheaper as a whole versus the 454's price tag.
A 383 Stroker can be modified to compete with a 454 stock engine
For many car buyers interested in what's under the hood, the stock 454 engine is a better choice due to its horsepower, than the small block Stroker 383. But since the Stroker is a custom engine, how does that affect the head-to-head with its large block counterpart?
In a 2010 Chevelles forum, one user wrote that using forged pistons, crankshaft, H-beam rods and a top-end kit on the 383 in a 1970 Chevelle produced around 520 horsepower. This is more than the 449.9 horsepower achieved in a head-to-head test with the 454 conducted in 2023 by Hot Rod Magazine. This means that while it's not outpowering the 454, the 383 can get much closer with the right user modifications.
A 2011 forum on 67-72 Chevy Trucks reinforced the idea that the amount of desired horsepower depends on the effort an owner wants to make when working on the engine. "A 383 can be built to blow a 454-equipped truck's doors off," one user commented. "Depends on how much you want to spend." Another person chimed in with a reminder that the end goal should always be known before spending any money on engine modifications.