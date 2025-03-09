What Makes The 383 Stroker Engine So Special & How Much HP Can It Produce?

There's no question that increased displacement is one of the most significant advantages the 383 stroker has over the standard 350 SBC. However, if the only goal is more cubic inches, why bother with modifying an old 400 crankshaft to fit into a 350 block? Why not just rebuild a junkyard 400, one of the biggest small-block engines of its time? The problem with the first-generation 400-cubic inch SBC was its reputation for overheating issues due to the siamese-bore design of its larger diameter cylinders, especially when modified to increase its power output.

In addition to more cubic inches, the longer stroke, higher piston velocities, and quicker fuel mixture burn times allow the 383 stroker to make more power than the 350 small block. There's a lot of debate around the torque advantage gained by increasing an engine's stroke length. While there's obviously a point of diminishing returns at higher rpm, the benefit is more widely accepted at lower rpm ranges.

However, a longer stroke also increases piston velocities, which could limit maximum rpm in some applications. That said, for most scenarios, the higher velocity increases the turbulence inside the cylinder. This turbulence aids the air-fuel mixture and allows faster, more complete combustion. Finally, the increased velocity allows the 383 to pump more air/fuel in and more exhaust out of the 383 stroker engine.

