How Much HP Does A Cam Upgrade Add To A 5.7 HEMI?

Chrysler's third-generation HEMI engine debuted in 2003, continuing a tradition that extended back to the early 1950s. HEMI engines are named for the hemispherical shape of their chambers, which allows for more efficient combustion and bigger valves. The earliest third-gen HEMI displaced 5.7 liters and was used in '03 Ram trucks. It had state-of-the-art spark advance and fuel injection systems that made it more efficient than its predecessor, and a 2009 upgrade added variable valve timing (VVT) and displacement along with a redesigned intake manifold and cylinder heads. In the 2024 Ram 1500, the optional 5.7-liter HEMI puts out 395 horsepower, while the 2024 Charger's HEMI is good for 370 horses.

There are several routes you can take if you want to increase the output of your HEMI engine, but replacing the stock mild cam with a hotter upgraded version is a simple way to add some horses to your HEMI. But just how much horsepower can you get from a cam upgrade to this engine, and how much will it cost in terms of time and money?

[Featured image by Greg Gjerdingen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC By 2.0]