5 Drawbacks Of Pushrod Engines

Most automotive engines fall into one of three categories: single overhead cam (SOHC), double overhead cam (DOHC), and overhead valve (OHV). What the heck is all that, though? In short, that's what defines your car's valvetrain — how the fuel gets into the combustion chamber and the exhaust exits. Basically, different engines have different setups, each with distinct pros and cons.

What is an overhead valve configuration, though, and why is it sometimes called a pushrod engine? The OHV design is the only one with substantial pushrods. What are pushrods, though? Okay, imagine a V8. At the bottom of the V, where the crankshaft is, there's another shaft — your car's camshaft. That controls all the valves, located at the top of the V. But how do you get a rotating shaft to move a bunch of valves all the way up there? You have to literally reach up and push on them — that's the job of the pushrod. It's a physical rod that runs through the engine block, moving a valve up and down with the camshaft lobes.

This setup has its own benefits. It's a simple, compact design that favors low-end torque. There are no intricate timing belts or pulleys, so it's relatively easy to work on. But it also has a number of drawbacks, making it a somewhat more niche engine option these days compared to yesteryear. Let's explore a number of these downsides and why they're a thing.