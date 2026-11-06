Is Building Your Own Wi-Fi Router Legal?

You'd be surprised how many seemingly harmless experiments could land you on the wrong side of the law. Thankfully, building a homebrew Wi-Fi router isn't one of them; in the United States, anyway.

That said, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has recently taken a keen interest in routers. In March 2026, it banned new foreign-made consumer routers from entering the U.S. market. Its reasons aren't too far removed from why you might want to build a homebrew router in the first place: privacy and security. There are a ton of devices we've come to depend on, from smartphones that help us keep in touch with family and friends and wearable smart devices that track our heart rate, to security cameras that watch out for intruders.

Most of these gadgets are far more useful with a strong internet connection, which, at home, usually comes from a Wi-Fi router. And with all these devices online, and a router handling much of the traffic, it may have occurred to you that you're trading more and more of your privacy for convenience. One way to claw some of it back is to take more control over the hardware that handles your personal data. Maybe you're just tired of the limited settings your ISP provides. Whatever the reason is, you're generally free to build your own router. But there are boundaries you should know about before building one.