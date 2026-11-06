Is Building Your Own Wi-Fi Router Legal?
You'd be surprised how many seemingly harmless experiments could land you on the wrong side of the law. Thankfully, building a homebrew Wi-Fi router isn't one of them; in the United States, anyway.
That said, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has recently taken a keen interest in routers. In March 2026, it banned new foreign-made consumer routers from entering the U.S. market. Its reasons aren't too far removed from why you might want to build a homebrew router in the first place: privacy and security. There are a ton of devices we've come to depend on, from smartphones that help us keep in touch with family and friends and wearable smart devices that track our heart rate, to security cameras that watch out for intruders.
Most of these gadgets are far more useful with a strong internet connection, which, at home, usually comes from a Wi-Fi router. And with all these devices online, and a router handling much of the traffic, it may have occurred to you that you're trading more and more of your privacy for convenience. One way to claw some of it back is to take more control over the hardware that handles your personal data. Maybe you're just tired of the limited settings your ISP provides. Whatever the reason is, you're generally free to build your own router. But there are boundaries you should know about before building one.
What does the law say about homebrew Wi-Fi routers?
For most homemade devices, and that umbrella covers the Wi-Fi router you make at home, you don't need a license or FCC approval as long as you're making them for personal use. So, you can repurpose an old Raspberry Pi or buy a mini PC, plug in a microSD card, and run open-source software like RaspAP and OpenWrt. However, you can't start making them in bulk and selling them without getting the FCC's permission.
Because Wi-Fi runs on radio waves and can transmit signals across a pretty large radius, the law has drawn a sandbox for you to operate in. First of all, it expects you to stick to the unlicensed Wi-Fi frequency bands: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz. For 5 GHz, you have to enable DFS on the channels that require it. While you can also set up the router as an access point or add an extender, keep in mind that the FCC has set a cap on how much power your setup should radiate. Depending on the frequency band, it's between 1 and 4 watts.
If your router exceeds this or starts disrupting licensed communications, such as nearby aviation frequencies, the FCC can order you to shut it down until you fix it. In the same vein, you mustn't use your router to access someone else's private network without permission. Otherwise, you'd be in violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, at the very least.