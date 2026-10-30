Your Samsung Smart TV Could Be Using Other Connected Devices To Spy On You - Here's How
Connected devices, smart home gear, and smart TVs spying on you, or rather collecting user data and information, is nothing new. There are many instances of modern technologies using questionable tactics to profile users — LG TVs can collect all kinds of telemetry and behavioral data even when turned off or unplugged from Ethernet. But a new researcher has discovered that Samsung TVs are likely doing something very similar. However, in addition to potentially using internal hardware to gather data, it appears Samsung TVs can connect to soundbars and Bluetooth devices to collect audio from their internal microphones.
In theory, this would allow a smart TV that has no microphone to still make use of one nearby. To be clear, no active demonstrations of this have been shown yet, nor is it known whether all of this happens without users' knowledge or consent. As reported by Android Authority and shared by the researcher on X, under the moniker @log4j, this was all discovered after they dove into the TV software to get a better idea of the underlying systems.
There were other findings, too. Apparently, Samsung's Pet Care and Family Care services can utilize AI to identify distinct sounds and send out alerts. The TV can recognize a baby crying, for instance. This functionality has been advertised as a feature by Samsung in the past, so it's not a secret, but that doesn't make it any less creepy. Log4j also says disabling ACR in preferences doesn't always turn off telemetry or data tracking, which could be due to "incorrectly implemented" processes rather than willful malfeasance on Samsung's part. The big question is where this data is going or if it's being reported to Samsung. More research is needed to understand that element.
Samsung is facing multiple privacy concerns already
The Texas AG reached an agreement with Samsung in February of 2026 requiring the company to acquire user consent and disclose its actions before collecting data. The original suit alleged that the company's devices were "illegally spying" on Texans, but also named many other companies like Sony, Hisense, LG, and TCL. Another class action from California residents, not unlike the Texas suit, claims Samsung, specifically, failed to disclose its data practices in its smart TVs.
Granted, this information is not meant to infer how Samsung is using the relevant mic or audio data in the above instances. The point is really just that the company has faced privacy concerns in the past, alongside many major TV brands. If anything, it's a big reminder that virtually no modern piece of technology is ever truly safe. As for Log4j's findings, a full report should be coming with all of the related information. The researcher is careful to point out that the findings will need to be independently verified to better understand what's actually happening behind the scenes.
It's not just your smart TVs
You can take action to prevent your smart TVs from spying on you and your family's user habits, for the most part. Usually, it involves digging into the system settings and disabling telemetry, data tracking, or ACR features. But as we've seen with Samsung and other brands, there are no guarantees that turning ACR off will stop the tracking indefinitely.
Moreover, it's worth noting that your smart TV isn't the only device in your house, or in your proximity, that's used to harvest information. Your smartphone is a big one, of course, but there are many other everyday devices that can do it, too. Wi-Fi routers and networking equipment, smart devices, in general, and surveillance and home security devices, from cameras to video doorbells, are also big culprits.
As a result, your personal data could be all over the internet, gathered and collated by entities called data brokers. There is a way to remove a lot of it, but it always helps to cut down on collection sources altogether. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recommends disabling AD IDs wherever possible to limit your digital footprint. The Federal Trade Commission also recommends some simple tasks for improving online privacy. Be aware of and adjust your platform-specific privacy settings. Delete your browsing and user history, and cookies, where applicable. Consider using an ad blocker or a VPN, too, on platforms where its possible.