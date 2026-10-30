Your Samsung Smart TV Could Be Using Other Connected Devices To Spy On You - Here's How

Connected devices, smart home gear, and smart TVs spying on you, or rather collecting user data and information, is nothing new. There are many instances of modern technologies using questionable tactics to profile users — LG TVs can collect all kinds of telemetry and behavioral data even when turned off or unplugged from Ethernet. But a new researcher has discovered that Samsung TVs are likely doing something very similar. However, in addition to potentially using internal hardware to gather data, it appears Samsung TVs can connect to soundbars and Bluetooth devices to collect audio from their internal microphones.

In theory, this would allow a smart TV that has no microphone to still make use of one nearby. To be clear, no active demonstrations of this have been shown yet, nor is it known whether all of this happens without users' knowledge or consent. As reported by Android Authority and shared by the researcher on X, under the moniker @log4j, this was all discovered after they dove into the TV software to get a better idea of the underlying systems.

There were other findings, too. Apparently, Samsung's Pet Care and Family Care services can utilize AI to identify distinct sounds and send out alerts. The TV can recognize a baby crying, for instance. This functionality has been advertised as a feature by Samsung in the past, so it's not a secret, but that doesn't make it any less creepy. Log4j also says disabling ACR in preferences doesn't always turn off telemetry or data tracking, which could be due to "incorrectly implemented" processes rather than willful malfeasance on Samsung's part. The big question is where this data is going or if it's being reported to Samsung. More research is needed to understand that element.