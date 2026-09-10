Your LG TV Could Be Listening To You – Even When It's Turned Off

LG TVs include a number of features you may not be using, as well as many less savory ones you may know nothing about. At the core of LG's own bad behavior is the popular Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) by LG Ad Solutions, which fingerprints audio and video. The software then matches it to media databases and builds a viewing and behavior profile of you for ad targeting. The video shows recordings of LG executives saying things like "We own the glass," claiming knowledge of who's in an "LG household," what devices are present, and how to extend reach to mobiles, including for political campaigns. It also shows B2B advertising from LG, where the company claims to let its advertising partners "own the home" of consumers who own LG products.

The video supports these claims by showing how an LG TV collected extensive data about unrelated nearby devices, such as the smartwatches of other Gamers Nexus employees, who weren't aware the video was being filmed. It also notes that LG Ad Solutions' leadership includes people with past regulatory issues like Serge Matta, who was barred by the SEC from running a public company after a fraud settlement.

According to the investigation, LG TVs are capable of natively gathering and transmitting (deep breath): network and device discovery data (including IPs, MAC addresses, device types, and even detected apps), Wi‑Fi environment data from both you and your neighbors (like SSIDs, signal strengths, channels) that can aid geolocation, usage telemetry (active inputs, which apps you're loading up, timestamps when you turn the set on and off, DNS queries that reveal which channels you watch), as well as advertising IDs and audio fingerprints.