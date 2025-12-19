Texas Sues Major Smart TV Companies Over Spying Software Claims

Of course, concerns about smart TV data collection are not new. In 2017, the Federal Trade Commission reached a settlement with Vizio over similar claims that the company tracked viewing data without proper disclosure. This prompted industry-wide changes that now require manufacturers to obtain user permission. Still, privacy researchers and consumer advocates warn that many users may unknowingly enable ACR because opting out requires navigating multiple menus after setup.

In the meantime, Paxton announced that a Texas court granted a temporary restraining order against Hisense. The order bars the company from collecting, using, or selling any ACR data from Texans while the case proceeds. The restraining order is only "for now" and not a final ruling on the merits of the case. Nevertheless, if any one of the A.G.'s five cases is successful, it could force changes to how these major TV brands present their privacy choices (not to mention limit certain forms of data collection or require clearer disclosures).

If you're concerned about your own TV's data collection, you can go to your TV settings to limit or disable ACR. Federal rules require manufacturers to make this option available, so you shouldn't run into trouble. Every brand calls it something different, but it's there in the settings.