5 18V Ryobi Tools Under $80 Worth Adding To Your Collection
There are currently more than 300 different devices included in Ryobi's 18V family of power tools, and the Techtronic Industries-owned manufacturer is still adding new gear to the lineup with some regularity. That fact alone can make it a little difficult for some consumers to figure out which one of its 18V tools is the right one for their needs. That's particularly true because there are sometimes different variations of certain tools and package deals within the 18V lineup. One way to limit the number of options available to you is, of course, to draw a line in the sand when it comes to price.
While Ryobi's 18V tool family generally operates in the more budget friendly sector of the major brand power tool market, some of its gear can still err on the side of pricey, with a few items even running the sticker price up to a few hundreds dollars. Thankfully, you do not need to invest that level of cash to get your hands on quality power tools that run on Ryobi's 18V battery platform. In fact, if you do a little digging, you'll find plenty of top-notch options that can be had well below the $80 plateau.
It should be noted that the bulk of the tools we've listed here do not come with a battery or a charger. That means, if you're new to Ryobi's 18V platform, you'll need to consider the cost of both when thinking about purchasing these items. If the starting point is about $80, adding a battery and charger will likely push the price well north of $100. That being said, here are a few such 18V tools that we think are worthy of any power tool collection.
4-Inch Clamp Fan
For ages now, fans have been the one thing standing between mankind melting away in the sweltering heat of the summer months. Okay, it may not be all that serious, but we can probably all still agree that a good fan is an easy way to beat the heat. If you're in need of one for keeping cool in the garage, the backyard, or when you're out fishing, Ryobi's 4-Inch 18V Clamp Fan may be the way to go.
Producing up to 180 CFM of airflow, this small gadget can be clamped onto materials up to 1.5 inches thick. Those who've purchased the tool have rated it a perfect 5 stars on its Ryobi product page, saying it is a great personal fan that delivers solid airflow and exceptional runtime on an 18V battery. Some even say they've gotten as much as five hours of use on its high setting and a full charge.
Price point is also a plus in the eyes of many, as the clamping fan is currently selling for $59.97. For the record, that price is for a full kit that includes a 1.5Ah 18V battery and a charger. As for the solid runtimes reported by users, that may only be the tip of the iceberg because Ryobi claims it could run up to 40 hours depending on the setting.
Compact Leaf Blower
Ryobi's 18V Compact Leaf Blower will set you back a cool $79 at the point of purchase, but if its 4.8-star user rating is any indication, you likely will not regret the purchase. Of 493 reviews, only six rated it below 3 stars. Those reviewers mainly had an issue with the leaf blower's ability to dry their vehicle after a carwash.
Other than that, the praise for this blower's performance is almost universal, with most noting the tool exceeded expectations and proved useful for blowing leaves and debris from patios, sidewalks, driveways, and even smaller green spaces. While not the brand's most powerful blower, this brushless motor can deliver up to 220 CFM and 140 MPH of air flow on high. The company also claims the blower can deliver upwards of 50 minutes of runtime on a charged 4Ah battery. Its 2.3-pound weight and ergonomic handle also make it easy to handle for extended periods of time.
Hybrid LED Floodlight
Whether you regularly find yourself performing tasks in low-lit areas like garages, basements, and attics, or spend your weekends roasting marshmallows by an off-grid campfire, a bright, easily transportable light can be a legitimate game changer. Folks in need of such a light will find a handful of options available in Ryobi's 18V lineup, though few are quite as well rated by users as this One+ Hybrid LED Flood Light.
As of this writing, the light fronts a rating of 4.9 stars, with reviews from close to 200 Ryobi shoppers contributing to that score. An overwhelming majority of the reviews largely praise the light for its brightness, versatility, and rugged design, as well as its transportability.
If you're curious about the flood light's vitals, it can produce up to 1,800 lumens for users, though Ryobi designed it with three different brightness settings to meet most any lighting needs. Depending on which of those settings you choose, a fully charged 4Ah 18V battery could provide up to 12 hours of illumination. The tool's head also rotates 360 degrees, and its base is designed to help it stand alone on a flat surface. It can also easily mount to either 2-by materials or a standard tripod. Moreover, it's the one tool on this list that can operate without an 18V battery, as its hybrid design allows for it to be used with an extension cord.
ONE+ GoGoVac
There are few certainties in life, but along with things like death and taxes, you can be certain that, at some point, you'll find yourself staring at a mess that can only be properly cleaned up by some sort of vacuum. Ryobi actually has both full stick vacuums and handheld models to choose from in its 18V lineup. We're highlighting the 18V GoGoVac in part because it features a 5-star user rating, but also because it's like an adorable miniature version of a shop vac.
While it may not be able to handle heavy duty messes like a proper shop vac, this 18V tool still delivers solid suction numbers, with Ryobi claiming it delivers up to 45 iow. That should be enough to handle anything from dirt and crumbs to workshop wood shavings. It's also equipped with a 16-ounce dust collection bin so you won't be running to the trash can to empty it every other minute. Unlike a proper shop vac, this compact tool is designed for easy transportation from one mess to the next, as well as easy storage when you aren't using it.
The GoGoVac also comes with a 4-foot extended reach hose for access to harder-to-reach locations, as well as interchangeable heads for crevices and pet hair. Those features also make this a great option for cleaning up dirt and debris inside of your vehicle, with some reviewers claiming it has become their go-to tool for cleaning up small messes.
Dual Temperature Glue Gun Kit
We're not gonna claim that a glue gun is a must have tool for any homeowner or DIYer, but such a tool could prove useful to many folks. Whether you use it to mend broken toys or ceramics, re-secure loose trim around the house, or to attach other wooden fixtures, a glue gun can arguably be just as important as the other tools on this list.
If you're searching for a glue gun among Ryobi's 18V features, this Dual Temperature One+ model comes highly recommended via a 4.8-star user rating. In over 50 reviews posted for the tool at the time of this writing, users largely praised the glue gun for its cordless design and its general ease of use, not to mention its overall effectiveness.
One frustrated user did, however, take the tool to task for its heating time, even as most note the tool performed better than expected in that capacity. For the record, even a couple of the positive reviews noted battery life issues while using the glue gun, so you might want to consider adding an extra 18V battery to the 2.0Ah power pack already included in this $79 kit. Otherwise, this dual temperature model and its 320-degree max temp seem to be more than enough for most DIYers.