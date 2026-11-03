5 18V Ryobi Tools Under $80 Worth Adding To Your Collection

There are currently more than 300 different devices included in Ryobi's 18V family of power tools, and the Techtronic Industries-owned manufacturer is still adding new gear to the lineup with some regularity. That fact alone can make it a little difficult for some consumers to figure out which one of its 18V tools is the right one for their needs. That's particularly true because there are sometimes different variations of certain tools and package deals within the 18V lineup. One way to limit the number of options available to you is, of course, to draw a line in the sand when it comes to price.

While Ryobi's 18V tool family generally operates in the more budget friendly sector of the major brand power tool market, some of its gear can still err on the side of pricey, with a few items even running the sticker price up to a few hundreds dollars. Thankfully, you do not need to invest that level of cash to get your hands on quality power tools that run on Ryobi's 18V battery platform. In fact, if you do a little digging, you'll find plenty of top-notch options that can be had well below the $80 plateau.

It should be noted that the bulk of the tools we've listed here do not come with a battery or a charger. That means, if you're new to Ryobi's 18V platform, you'll need to consider the cost of both when thinking about purchasing these items. If the starting point is about $80, adding a battery and charger will likely push the price well north of $100. That being said, here are a few such 18V tools that we think are worthy of any power tool collection.