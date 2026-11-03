5 Downsides Of Plug-In Hybrids You Should Consider Before Buying One

Hybrids are considered to be more environmentally friendly and have the advantage of using less gas than their traditional ICE counterparts. As fuel prices have risen — and continue to stay elevated as of the time of writing — it has led increasing numbers of buyers to make the switch to hybrid vehicles. First-time electrified vehicle buyers can pick from a range of different powertrain types. Knowing the differences between them is important to both maximize savings and minimize inconvenience.

At the least-electrified end of the scale are mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEV), which feature an electric motor that assists the main combustion engine. Then, there are full hybrids (HEV), which can drive for short distances on all-electric power but still rely on the combustion engine for most of their grunt. The next step along the scale is plug-in hybrids.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) combine a gas-powered engine with one or more electric motors to offer a middle ground for drivers who want the benefits of all-electric driving but aren't ready to switch to a pure EV (also called a BEV). At first glance, it might seem like they offer the best compromise between electric and gas power, but there are a few downsides worth considering before you buy one.