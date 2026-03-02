Kia's 2026 Sportage PHEV Isn't The Cheapest, But It's The Best Buy For A Lot Of Drivers

Plug-in hybrids are one of the biggest missed opportunities in the automotive industry over the last few decades. There are a lot of forces at work in the automotive world, dictating which cars get built and which ones don't, but I'm of the opinion that we tried to make the leap from purely gasoline-powered cars to EVs way too quickly.

The transition away from gasoline-powered cars as everyday drivers would've been much easier and met with less resistance if the United States had adopted plug-in hybrids first. With an easier on-ramp, people would've understood just how little daily driving they actually did, and how much could be done without needing a full electric charge every single day.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

That's where an SUV like the 2026 Kia Sportage PHEV comes in. It's efficient when used as a fill-it-up-and-go sort of vehicle, but it's at the peak of its powers when you plug it in, too. Using a bit of electric range a day, to cover all the basic local travel, is one of the easiest ways to operate a new vehicle. Don't get me wrong, I like fully-electric travel and pure gasoline cars for their own unique reasons, and they both shine brightly in their own ways. Some of my favorite modern vehicles are EVs, and they have their place as practical vehicles, but plug-in hybrids are really the sweet spot when you want a combination of overall efficiency and real-world usability.