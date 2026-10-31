10 Common Problems With 3D Printers (And Fixes To Try)

If all's going well, the first layer of your print should stick to the printing bed with a smooth and consistent appearance. It is the foundation upon which the rest of the print will be built. If some or all of the first layer is not adhering to the print bed, that's going to be a serious issue. This coud have different causes, according to Bambu.

Easy stuff first: Make sure the print bed is clean. Even if it looks clean visually, there may be microscopic particles on it that are causing the problem. Ensure you're cleaning with detergent and hot water; A textured PEI needs detergent, but acetone could damage it, for example. Check that the nozzle is unobstructed, that everything is properly tightened, and then do a calibration and a simple single-layer print; a cube shape that won't take long and will quickly demonstrate if something is wrong.

Beyond that, you may have selected the wrong plate type, which results in a temperature too low to adhere correctly or a nozzle that may not be positioned at the right height. If that's not working, your bed may not be level. Go to the calibration menu and do a bed leveling calibration. In fact, you can perform one before all of your prints in the future so this problem never happens. You might also try a slower speed while printing the first layer, giving it more time to adhere, or give your model a brim so it has a firmer base.