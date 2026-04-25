5 3D Printing Mistakes Every Beginner Will Want To Avoid

An FDM 3D printer is no joke. It's a robot that flings around a print head, melting plastic at 400 degrees Celsius (over 750 degrees Fahrenheit), using motors powerful enough to rapidly dismantle itself and anything else in its path. Beginner mistakes in 3D printing can therefore range anywhere from wasted filament to raging house fires. Fortunately, modern 3D printers have you covered for the latter category by making the process genuinely beginner friendly. This hobby is nevertheless rife with a number of gotchas that can leave a novice seething in frustration.

There are a dozen different ways to ruin a print, ranging from failing to perform cold pulls between filament changes, to something as insignificant as letting the filament retract into the spool for even a split second. As someone new to the hobby, you might be tempted to get started with generic filament profiles, but long-term success only comes with learning how to run calibration prints to figure out the optimal nozzle/bed temperature, or dialing in the nozzle offset for proper bed adhesion. Worse yet, failing to sufficiently dry materials such as PETG, TPU, or PA will ruin prints. And that's even if you get everything else right.

While you will learn best practices like these over the course of your 3D printing journey, here are some beginner mistakes that aren't commonly discussed in the FDM printing discourse. However, knowing them beforehand will give you that much needed push to thrive in this challenging hobby.