What Does PLA Stand For In 3D Printing?

Since its invention in 1930, polylactic acid has been one of the most popular plastics in the additive manufacturing industry. Now gaining a second life with FDM 3D printers as one of several durable consumer-grade 3-D filaments, PLA continues to gain traction due to its ease of production and use. To make polylactic acid, scientists ferment starchy plants like sugarcane, maize, and cassava, breaking down the materials into lactic acid before using one of two polymerization methods: ring-opening and condensation.

Some polylactic filaments, known as PLA+, are customized by incorporating other ingredients to change the appearance, stability, malleability, and ultimate tensile strength of the filament. For instance, infusing carbon fiber increases the strength and stiffness of prints but makes the printing process harder on your nozzle. On the other hand, metal powders like brass, copper, and bronze provide metallic finishes with improved mechanical properties. Biomass additives, like bamboo, wood, hemp, or flax, can increase strength and tensile flexibility while giving creations a more realistic appearance. One major drawback, however, is price, as PLA+ filaments are typically more expensive than their PLA counterparts.

Due to its natural ingredients, PLA is more environmentally friendly than most filaments, although its biodegradability is heavily debated. Despite being derived from degradable starches, the manufacturing process causes it to be highly resistant to degradation, meaning it only breaks down quickly under specific aerobic conditions. As such, PLA degrades quickly in industrial composting processes but can take up to 80 years to decompose in nature. With that said, the filament is still a more environmentally sustainable solution than many of its competitors, as its manufacturing process takes 65% less energy and emits 68% less greenhouse gases than traditional plastics.