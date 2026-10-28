14 Extreme Cases Of Hollywood Completely Misunderstanding Cars

There are many things to love about the 2014 film "John Wick", chief among them the protagonist's car. A famous scene shows John Wick (Keanu Reeves) filling up gas at a station. There, the antagonist gangster Iosef Tarasof (played by Alfie Allen) accosts him and asks about the car. John reveals it to be a Mustang Boss 429, and when asked, "She a 70?", mentions that it's a "'69".

This would mean the car is a 1969 Mustang Boss 429, an extremely rare variant made that year. Less than a thousand units of this model were made—859, to be exact—and it was sold in only certain colorways. The '69 Boss 429 came in one shade each of white, black, and green, and two shades of red; John Wick's version (in the movie) was silver.

Another detail was the hood scoop. John Wick's alleged Boss 429 (pictured above) had a narrower hood scoop than a real 1969 Boss 429 (pictured below).

Furthermore, the Boss 429 only ever came mated to a four-speed manual box, while John's was depicted to be an automatic unit. None of this is particularly egregious, but it shows a lack of attention to detail that car people would notice immediately, especially on such a famous model. For those interested, the movie used a 1969 Mustang Mach 1.