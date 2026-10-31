4 Compact SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Honda CR-V

While Ford's F-150 Series is the bestselling vehicle in the U.S., when it comes to type of vehicle, Americans buy more compact SUVs than any other, including pickup trucks and midsize SUVs. Smaller SUVs give buyers the best of both worlds — they handle more like a car than a truck, but they offer more passenger and cargo space than your typical sedan. They also give drivers a bit of height and extra ground clearance. Additionally, they are easier to park than full-size SUVs and other larger vehicles, and easier to maneuver on tight city streets and small parking lots.

Many compact SUVs offer excellent safety ratings and come standard with the same safety features that you find in larger vehicles. They're also an affordable option, with many starting well under $35,000. The 2026 Honda CR-V was named Kelley Blue Book's top compact SUV. It's the automaker's bestselling vehicle, offering an easy ride, a nice lineup of standard tech and safety features, and an attractive starting price. Kelley Blue Book isn't the only authority in the game, however. There are plenty of several other trusted reviewers, including U.S. News and World Report and Consumer Reports. Here are four compact SUVs that come out on top in other evaluations.