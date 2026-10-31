4 Compact SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Honda CR-V
While Ford's F-150 Series is the bestselling vehicle in the U.S., when it comes to type of vehicle, Americans buy more compact SUVs than any other, including pickup trucks and midsize SUVs. Smaller SUVs give buyers the best of both worlds — they handle more like a car than a truck, but they offer more passenger and cargo space than your typical sedan. They also give drivers a bit of height and extra ground clearance. Additionally, they are easier to park than full-size SUVs and other larger vehicles, and easier to maneuver on tight city streets and small parking lots.
Many compact SUVs offer excellent safety ratings and come standard with the same safety features that you find in larger vehicles. They're also an affordable option, with many starting well under $35,000. The 2026 Honda CR-V was named Kelley Blue Book's top compact SUV. It's the automaker's bestselling vehicle, offering an easy ride, a nice lineup of standard tech and safety features, and an attractive starting price. Kelley Blue Book isn't the only authority in the game, however. There are plenty of several other trusted reviewers, including U.S. News and World Report and Consumer Reports. Here are four compact SUVs that come out on top in other evaluations.
Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 has been a mainstay on the road since the mid-1990s. Now in its sixth generation, the 2026 model starts at $31,900, which is just a few hundred more than the 2027 Honda CR-V. The Toyota is one of Consumer Reports' top-ranking compact SUVs, putting it higher than the CR-V, and it also earned the Consumer Reports Recommended Model badge, which recognizes vehicles that earned a good Overall Score. It takes into account reliability, road test results, owner satisfaction, and more.
All models of the 2026 RAV4 have a hybrid powertrain with a 2.5-Liter Dynamic Force 4-cylinder engine. There is no traditional gas-powered option available, but this means that no matter which trim you select, you can expect excellent gas mileage. The base LE model with front-wheel drive sees a combined 43 mpg, while other models see anywhere from 38 mpg to 43 mpg.
The cabin seats five and comes standard with a 10.5-inch infotainment touch screen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It received mostly "Good" ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), though it was not named a Top Safety PIck due to its rating of "Acceptable" in the Moderate Overlap Front category. Overall, Toyota offers the RAV4 in six trims, with the top-tier Limited model currently priced at $43,300. The RAV4 is covered by a three-year, 36,000 mile basic warranty and an eight-year, 100,000 mile hybrid system warranty.
Hyundai Tucson
The 2026 Hyundai Tucson ranks at the top of U.S. News & World Report's compact SUV rankings, and Consumer Reports also places the Tucson above the CR-V in its ratings. It's also less expensive than both the CR-V and the RAV4. The base SE model starts at $29,700, and all trims have the same 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine putting out 187 horsepower. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is available on all models. If you select all-wheel drive, you can expect to see a combined 26 mpg, while front-wheel drive models see 28 mpg.
U.S. News & World Report gave the Tucson high marks for its roomy cabin, which includes seating for five and above-average cargo space, along with its long list of standard safety and driver assistance features. It was also the winner of the U.S. News & World Report's 2026 Best Compact SUV for the Money award and the 2026 Best Compact SUV for Families award. Additionally, it earned the Consumer Reports Recommended badge.
Standard features include a 12.3-inch touch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, forward collision-avoidance assist, a driver attention warning, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, smart cruise control, and a 6-way adjustable driver's seat. The Tucson is also available in hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.
Subaru Forester
The 2026 Subaru Forester is another compact SUV that starts under $30,000. Both the gasoline and hybrid models are ranked higher than the CR-V by Consumer Reports, and it comes standard with all-wheel drive. Neither option is particularly fast off the mark, but drivers can expect good fuel economy from models with a traditional powertrain, and excellent fuel economy from hybrid models. Buyers will pay a bit more for Forester Hybrid, which has an MSRP of $34,730, but it has a range of up to 581 miles and a combined 35 mpg.
Both the hybrid Forester and the traditional Forester are Consumer Reports Recommended vehicles. All models have the same 2.5-liter Boxer 4-cylinder engine, whether buyers opt for a hybrid or traditional powertrain. All trims save the base model come with an 11.6-inch infotainment screen. If you love to go off-roading but don't want to give up that Subaru safety and durability, the automaker offers the Wilderness trim. It has a higher 9.3-inch ground clearance, a front-view monitor, all-terrain tires, and an X-MODE that is designed to complement the symmetrical all-wheel drive with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes.
The Forester was named a Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Subaru provides a three-year, 36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Hybrid components have an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty.
Volkswagen Tiguan
Cars.com doesn't name the popular RAV4 or the CR-V as its number one choice for compact SUVs. Instead, the 2026 Volkswagen Tiguan takes the top spot, but there's a catch. The automotive marketplace and reviewer specifically cites the SEL R-Line Turbo trim, which is the top-tier Tiguan model. This compact SUV has a base price of $31,205 for the 2027 S trim, but the SEL R-Line Turbo starts at just over $43,000.
The 2027 Tiguan is available now, but is very similar to the 2026 model year, which introduced a complete redesign. Cars.com calls the high-end trim "without question, the nicest vehicle here for the money" when comparing the Tiguan to the CR-V, the Tucson Hybrid, the RAV4, and other compact SUVs. It was also impressed with the TIguan's performance and high-end feel. The SEL R-Line Turbo offers luxurious amenities such as heated seats with a massage function, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, and a 15-inch touchscreen.
The 2027 SEL R-Line Turbo has a more powerful variant of the same turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that's in lower trims, but it produces 268 horsepower compared to 201 horsepower in less expensive models. All-wheel drive is standard, and buyers will also appreciate the head-up display, hands-free power liftgate, and three-zone automatic climate control. Volkswagen offers a four-year, 50,000-mile standard warranty.