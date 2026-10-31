5 Harbor Freight Bauer Tools Under $50 That Should Be On Your Radar

There was a time when Harbor Freight Tools was an upstart retailer where DIYers in the know could order the tools they needed at a price that wouldn't break the bank. Operations have changed considerably since the company's early days as a mail-order only outfit. In fact, Harbor Freight is now operating not only a massive online outlet, but more than 1,600 brick and mortar stores throughout the United States.

Despite the home improvement retailer's decades-long expansion, Harbor Freight continues to try and provide its DIY shoppers with plenty of bang for their buck, quite often doing so with its considerable stable of in-house brand names. Among those brands, you'll find Bauer Tools, a DIYer grade outfit that features a range of devices priced on the more budget-conscious side of the powered tool market.

Save for a few big ticket items, most of Bauer's tools are priced under the $300 threshold. And even then, some of the brand's tools are priced far more on the budget friendly end of the spectrum than the others. The manufacturer even offers a full range of tools and accessories that can currently be purchased for under $50. These are the ones that we think ought to be on your radar.