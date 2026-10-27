Video Games Nearly Died In '83 - Here's What Nearly Killed And Saved Them

These days, most gamers take the video game industry for granted, as it's been one of the strongest entertainment industries for decades. In 2025, the gaming industry was valued at $322.6 billion, and estimates for 2033 indicate that number will rise to around $498 billion. To put that in perspective, the film and video market reached $361.36 billion in 2025, so gaming is hot on its heels. While we might take the video game industry for granted today, it wasn't always like that.

It took decades for the industry to go from simple devices that played games like "Pong" to the latest and greatest PlayStation 5 Pro. What started out small grew over time, encompassing arcade games, computer games, handheld games, and console games. What some newer-generation gamers might not know is that it all came crashing down in North America back in 1983, and if things hadn't worked out as they did, video games might not be the juggernaut they collectively are today.

The video game crash of 1983 saw a massive drop in market value that resulted in multiple companies going under. It looked like the whole industry was on the verge of ending just as it was getting going, and a lot of people felt that way. Fortunately, a company out of Japan righted the ship with a brand-new product in 1985, turning everything around and building on the success of the past to grow the video game industry into the one we know today.