Legend Of Zelda Limited Edition Switch 2 Console & Controller Coming Out Soon - Here's When They Drop

While Nintendo has been at the forefront of the home video game industry for decades and has a plethora of popular titles to choose from, there's no denying that "The Legend of Zelda" is one of its biggest franchises. It all started in 1986 on the Nintendo Entertainment System, and in the decades since, the series has grown exponentially to include 21 mainline titles and several spin-offs, remakes, and more. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of "The Legend of Zelda," Nintendo is releasing a Limited Edition Switch 2 console and controller.

Leaks indicating that something was coming showed up in August 2026, and while it took time for Nintendo to provide a release date, fans have plenty to get excited about because it's happening soon. On October 29, 2026, Nintendo will release both the Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 and its controllers, all decked out with the Triforce design. Not only is Nintendo releasing a new console with Joy-Con controllers, but it's also dropping a beautifully designed Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

The coloration and design of each aspect of these new devices celebrate Nintendo's longest-running action-adventure franchise, and fans don't have to wait long to get their hands on them. Nintendo is hardly the only company producing items like this — Sony recently unveiled its "GTA VI" PS5 Limited Edition controller.