Legend Of Zelda Limited Edition Switch 2 Console & Controller Coming Out Soon - Here's When They Drop
While Nintendo has been at the forefront of the home video game industry for decades and has a plethora of popular titles to choose from, there's no denying that "The Legend of Zelda" is one of its biggest franchises. It all started in 1986 on the Nintendo Entertainment System, and in the decades since, the series has grown exponentially to include 21 mainline titles and several spin-offs, remakes, and more. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of "The Legend of Zelda," Nintendo is releasing a Limited Edition Switch 2 console and controller.
Leaks indicating that something was coming showed up in August 2026, and while it took time for Nintendo to provide a release date, fans have plenty to get excited about because it's happening soon. On October 29, 2026, Nintendo will release both the Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 and its controllers, all decked out with the Triforce design. Not only is Nintendo releasing a new console with Joy-Con controllers, but it's also dropping a beautifully designed Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.
The coloration and design of each aspect of these new devices celebrate Nintendo's longest-running action-adventure franchise, and fans don't have to wait long to get their hands on them. Nintendo is hardly the only company producing items like this — Sony recently unveiled its "GTA VI" PS5 Limited Edition controller.
The Legend of Zelda Limited Edition Switch 2 console and controllers
In addition to providing a release date for "The Legend of Zelda" Limited Edition Switch 2 and its controllers, Nintendo also debuted a detailed look at what's being released, and it all ties into the forthcoming "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" remake. The Switch 2 features a golden and grey triangle design on the back right, showing wear as if the Triforce itself is tarnished, while keeping the system's logo the same as in previous releases. The system's dock also features a beautiful golden Triforce design emblazoned in the center, showing the world which franchise it represents.
The Joy-Con controllers (pictured above) feature a color scheme inspired by the green of Link's tunic, with the same patterned triangles found on the system's rear. Additionally, the left Joy-Con features an 8-bit Link holding up the Triforce as an homage to the original title that launched the franchise 40 years earlier. On the back of the Joy-Cons, the green remains, but on the right one, there's a small 8-bit graphic of Princess Zelda. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller (pictured below) features a bold design as well, integrating the same triangle pattern with the Triforce at its center.
Nintendo is also releasing the pictured Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector so fans can take it on the go, showcasing their love for the long-running franchise. All items will be released on October 29, 2026, but unfortunately, Nintendo hasn't released the prices as of this writing. That said, the release is coming after Nintendo's September 1, 2026, price hike for the Switch 2 from $449.99 to $499.99, so it will cost at least that much for the console, dock, and Joy-Cons.