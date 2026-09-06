GTA 6 PS5 Limited Edition Controller: How Much Will It Cost & When Can You Buy One?
As "Grand Theft Auto 6" gets closer and closer to launch, we're getting more details about the game from places like Netflix, as well as news about all of the special edition hardware related to it. Case in point, at PlayStation's State of Play event on September 3, the company announced a pair of special "GTA 6"-themed PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers. Pre-orders start on September 10 for the United States at 10 a.m. Eastern and the controllers will officially launch on November 19, coinciding with the launch of the game. Both controllers are priced at $84.99, slightly more than a standard DualSense, which retails for $74.
PlayStation's blog noted that the controllers will only be offered in "limited quantities", but didn't specify an actual number. For such an anticipated game, it's reasonable to expect that some of that hype will bleed into any related hardware.
A Vice City aesthetic
As for the controllers themselves, they're standard DualSense controllers, meaning there are no special features like what you would get with a DualSense Edge, which has more mappable buttons and customizable stick modules. The $84.99 price tag for the "Grand Theft Auto 6" controllers are in line with other game-specific special edition controllers.
Aesthetically, the black and white controllers feature blue, purple, and pink gradients that mimic the vaporwave color palette of Vice City, a city in the "Grand Theft Auto" universe that is heavily inspired by real-world Miami. "Grand Theft Auto 6" is likely going to be big, expensive, loud, and quite the spectacle, so it's definitely fitting that Sony is launching a pair of ostentatious controllers to fit the vibe of the game.
"Grand Theft Auto 5", the most "recent" installment of the franchise came out all the way back in 2013, so it's an understatement to say that the gaming world is ready for "Grand Theft Auto 6" after such a long wait. Now, when everyone you know disappears from work for a few days to play the game, they'll also have some controllers to match.