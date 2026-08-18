New Photo Leak Suggests A Limited Edition Switch 2 For Zelda's 40th Anniversary Is Coming

If you've been waiting to grab a Nintendo Switch 2 until the perfect special-edition design is revealed, your time to buy might be sooner than you think. If a post from Centro Leaks on X is to be believed, a special-edition Switch 2 celebrating "The Legend of Zelda's" 40th anniversary is on the way. These leaked images show packaging for a Zelda-themed green and gold Switch 2 and Pro Controller, and while Nintendo has not yet confirmed the products shown in the leaks, the packaging looks detailed enough to make this feel like a very real possibility.

Both boxes bear 40th anniversary branding for "The Legend of Zelda," first released in 1986. The packaging also includes the kind of fine print and product information normally found on Nintendo hardware boxes, which, while not impossible to fake, nevertheless make the images feel even more legit. Of course, in the era of AI-generated images, nothing is guaranteed.

And another thing: This alleged Switch 2 would be the first official version of the console to get special-edition visual changes (at least according to a post from Daniel Reen on Bluesky). Rare, limited-edition consoles are something Nintendo did quite often for the first Switch, so it's about time the Switch 2 got one. That at least makes this rumored hardware seem somewhat believable.