Nintendo Switch OLED Gets A Splatoon 3 Special Edition This Summer

The "Splatoon 3" themed Nintendo Switch OLED edition, surprisingly, comes in a subtle black finish with outlines of images from the game adorning the rear panel. In addition, the controllers designed for the "Splatoon 3" Nintendo Switch OLED come in two color themes. The first has a blue-purple theme, while the other has a yellow-green color combo. Also getting the "Splatoon 3" treatment is the graffiti-themed Nintendo Switch dock, which mimics the patterns on the rear panel of the "Splatoon 3" Switch — albeit in white. What makes the dock stand out, however, is a large splotch of ink on one of its sides.

In addition to this, Nintendo has also come up with a new set of Joy-Con controllers that come in blue and yellow gradient colors — both of them featuring white-colored underbellies. Completing the "Splatoon 3" package for the Nintendo Switch is a themed carrying case. Note that the Joy-Con controllers and the carrying case are optional extras and must be purchased separately starting September 9, 2022.

As for the prices, the "Splatoon 3" OLED Nintendo Switch + Dock + controllers combo has been priced at $359.99, which is $10 more than the standard OLED Switch. The "Splatoon 3" Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will set you back by $74.99, while the carrying case will cost you another $24.99. The "Splatoon 3" game itself will cost users another $59.99 when it releases.