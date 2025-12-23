What Are The Back Buttons On A Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller For?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nintendo gamers know that a Pro controller is one of the most essential Switch accessories. And sure, you can use your old Nintendo Switch Pro controller with your Switch 2, but then you'd be missing out on the benefits of the new GL and GR buttons on the back. Nintendo's Switch 2 Pro Controller comes with two new fully remappable rear inputs. That's what those buttons are for!

The GL and GR buttons let players assign whatever frequently used actions they want to more ergonomic locations. It's meant to reduce strain on thumbs and allow for quicker, more efficient inputs during gameplay. It's the first time Nintendo has included programmable back buttons on one of its own first-party controllers. And interestingly enough, Nintendo has tied the functionality of the GL and GR buttons directly to the Switch 2 system software. Rather than using a dedicated remap button on the controller or a static settings menu, Nintendo requires players to be actively in a game to program them.