10 Hand Tool Brands With Better Warranties Than Black & Decker

When you're using a hand tool, there's always a chance that something bad will happen and cause it to break. While the first instinct might be to fix it yourself or buy a replacement, it never hurts to look at a company's warranty policy. Many give you the chance to come in and get a replacement, but the details vary.

If you have a Black & Deck hand tool, the policy is specific about what is allowed. All Black & Decker hand tools have a 2-year limited warranty, so long as the item was not broken due to normal wear, abuse, accidental damage, or defects caused by unauthorized service centers. It's better than nothing, but there are far better hand tool warranties out there by other companies.

We've gone through to find 10 different hand tool brands that offer a better warranty than Black & Deck. We don't know if the products themselves are better or less likely to break, but these brands provide more insurance for a customer and a chance to get a tool repaired if the worst should happen. Several of these brands have lifetime warranties.