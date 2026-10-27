15 Harbor Freight Icon Tools With Hundreds Of 5-Star Ratings

Eric Smidt founded Harbor Freight as a mail-order tool business in 1977. Almost half a century later, it has become one of America's biggest businesses, offering tools for nearly every job. Whether you want to maintain your cars, power your generators, get useful DIY tools, or buy welding equipment, Harbor Freight has everything you need and more.

In fact, the company grew so big that it launched a sub-brand called Icon Tools, which ranges from simple hand tools to heavy-duty tools for mechanics and other professionals. Whether you want a single tool or a complete toolbox, Harbor Freight's Icon tools deliver. After all, hundreds of customers have given these tools glowing 5-star reviews, showing their quality is up to the mark.