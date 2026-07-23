5 Of The Best Mini Icon Tools You Can Get At Harbor Freight

Icon is one of the better-known and more popular house brands you can buy at Harbor Freight. Not only does it make highly rated, reliable products — including hand tools, storage solutions, shop lights and equipment, and diagnostic gear — but it also offers some useful, outside-the-box accessories. The Icon Magnetic Tool Mat, for instance, allows users to prevent screws from rolling away or keep lighter tools adhered to the surface of a car or tool cabinet while they work.

Icon also makes smaller versions of certain products, much like some of the cute and fun mini tools you can find at Harbor Freight from other brands. Don't think of these tiny tools as novelties though — they're anything but. In fact, they may be more useful than their full-sized counterparts in many situations, whether you're working in a particularly tight spot or you need something very portable to fit inside a backpack or glove compartment.

Icon makes tools that are slim, lightweight, stubby, and compact enough to be held and set up with one hand. It also makes tools that are just straight-up miniature — proportionally similar to standard models and different by no metric other than size. Based on high user ratings and low profiles, here are five of the best mini Icon tools you can find at Harbor Freight. More information about how these products were evaluated and selected is available at the end of this list.