5 Of The Best Mini Icon Tools You Can Get At Harbor Freight
Icon is one of the better-known and more popular house brands you can buy at Harbor Freight. Not only does it make highly rated, reliable products — including hand tools, storage solutions, shop lights and equipment, and diagnostic gear — but it also offers some useful, outside-the-box accessories. The Icon Magnetic Tool Mat, for instance, allows users to prevent screws from rolling away or keep lighter tools adhered to the surface of a car or tool cabinet while they work.
Icon also makes smaller versions of certain products, much like some of the cute and fun mini tools you can find at Harbor Freight from other brands. Don't think of these tiny tools as novelties though — they're anything but. In fact, they may be more useful than their full-sized counterparts in many situations, whether you're working in a particularly tight spot or you need something very portable to fit inside a backpack or glove compartment.
Icon makes tools that are slim, lightweight, stubby, and compact enough to be held and set up with one hand. It also makes tools that are just straight-up miniature — proportionally similar to standard models and different by no metric other than size. Based on high user ratings and low profiles, here are five of the best mini Icon tools you can find at Harbor Freight. More information about how these products were evaluated and selected is available at the end of this list.
1. 4-Piece Professional Scraper and Removal Tool Set
Technicians working in automotive and electrical fields can use the Icon 4-Piece Professional Scraper and Removal Tool Set for tasks like cleaning parts, removing cotter pins and O-rings, scribing lines, and others, but even homeowners can find plenty of use for the tools. The versatility and small size of the set allow you to use it to scrape and pick at all kinds of stubborn parts and substances we all come across from time to time, whether cleaning or repairing things around the house.
The Icon 4-Piece Professional Scraper and Removal Tool Set includes a 10-inch gasket scraper, 9-inch cotter pin puller, and 8-inch hose removal tool, as well as a 9-inch scratch awl, which should be more reliable than the smaller awls often found included in multi-tools and Swiss Army Knives. Like the similar Icon Professional Mini Soft-Grip Pick and Hook Set, which is one of the best Icon tools you can buy at Harbor Freight for under $25, the Scraper and Removal Tool Set has dual-material grips that resist oils and solvents while reducing hand fatigue with its bi-mold TPR design.
Beyond the handles, the tools themselves sport a black oxide finish to better resist rust and corrosion, with special-alloy steel shafts that increase durability and prying power. Even though they're small, they can handle heavy-duty jobs, and their compact size is an asset, not a detriment, when working in tight spaces. The angled tips of the tools also help in this regard, and they have sharp, parallel edges that can be resharpened at will.
Harbor Freight sells the Icon 4-Piece Professional Scraper and Removal Tool Set (model US-4) for $29.99.
2. 2100-lumen LED Rechargeable Magnetic Compact Floodlight
One of the many Harbor Freight lighting solutions to brighten your work area is the Icon 2,100-lumen LED Rechargeable Magnetic Compact Floodlight, which packages the utility of a large, bright worklight into a miniature handheld device you can stick to metal surfaces. Despite its small size, over 2,000 lumens of light provides more than enough illumination to work under alignment racks or hoists, as well as in other dimly lit spaces.
Many such areas have plenty of metal to adhere the floodlight to, but it's also compatible with Icon's Underhood Floodlight System, which turns your car hood into a customizable light fixture. The head of the Magnetic Compact Floodlight can rotate a full 360 degrees, allowing you to point it anywhere you need to. It's equipped with three different brightness modes — on its low setting, it can run up to 12 hours. It lasts only three hours on high, but it's a cinch to recharge since it uses USB-C rather than proprietary external batteries used by many power tool brands. It can charge in 2.5 hours.
Plus, the light also doubles as a 5,200 mAh power bank that can charge your phone and other devices if needed. Despite being just as much 21st-century tech as it is a useful tool, you couldn't call Icon's floodlight delicate. It's built to be IP67-rated, resistant to dust, water, and fall impacts, making it durable enough for garages and other workspaces.
Harbor Freight sells the Icon 2,100-lumen LED Rechargeable Magnetic Compact Floodlight (model LWR2100) for $49.99.
3. 10-piece Professional Stubby Metric Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set
Stubby tools can be lifesavers in a pinch, especially when working in very cramped spaces where larger tools simply won't fit. Not only could you use them under your car's dashboard or behind a heavy appliance, but — despite their mini size — stubby tools are used by professionals like plumbers, electricians, and even those who work with much larger equipment, like marine maintenance workers. That's precisely why Icon makes sure to include stubby tools and accessories in its catalog, including with its relatively new Icon G2 ratchets.
The tools included in the Icon 10-piece Professional Stubby Metric Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set are all less than 6 inches long, with the shortest at just 3-¾ inches, allowing users to operate the wrenches in particularly tight spots. The kit is similar to another stubby wrench set made by Icon that's considerably cheaper, but lacks the ratcheting feature. The Icon 10-piece Professional Stubby Metric Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set is also $10 more than its SAE counterpart, which only comes in seven sizes.
The metric set doesn't skip sizes, with each wrench spaced 1mm apart, ranging from 10mm to 19mm. Each tool has a 15-degree offset. Rather than a fixed 12-point box end, the ratcheting set utilizes 72-tooth reversible mechanisms, with both ends of each wrench precision-machined for a tight fit on fasteners, allowing maximum torque without slippage. Though the ratcheting feature ups the cost and makes the box end a bit larger, the stubby wrenches still have slim-profile handles and a short-beam design. Together, the set weighs only about 2.5 pounds, including the storage tray.
Harbor Freight sells the Icon 10-piece Professional Stubby Metric Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set (model WRSTM-10) for $89.99.
4. Professional Mini Screwdriver Sets
One of the best Icon tools to buy from Harbor Freight is the brand's screwdriver set, which includes a variety of sizes. However, if you're only looking for something smaller, Icon offers not one but two separate Professional Mini Screwdriver Sets, each with four different pieces that are all six inches long. The standard 4-Piece Professional Mini Screwdriver Set includes two Phillips (#0 and #1) heads and two slotted (⅛-inch and 3/16-inch) heads. The second set includes all Torx drivers: T8, T10, T15, and T20, with wrench-ready bolstered shanks to provide more torque.
The tips are precision-machined and magnetic to better fit screws and hold them during tightening and loosening. Each handle is labeled with its tip size to make it easier to grab the tool you need. The drivers in both sets feature durable steel alloy shafts and are chrome-plated for easy wiping and corrosion resistance. The handles are tri-lobe to boost both torque and comfort.
The soft grips are also designed for comfort and control, while being resistant to the chemicals you might encounter in the garage and similar workspaces. Each set comes with a storage tray that holds the drivers separately and only weighs about two-thirds of a pound. Each is backed by a lifetime warranty.
Harbor Freight sells the Icon Professional Mini Screwdriver Set (model MSD-4) and the Icon Professional Mini Torx Screwdriver Set (model MTSD-4) for $14.99 each.
5. 800-lumen LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Slim Bar Work Light
When it comes to Icon's work lights, a smaller size doesn't necessarily mean less light, as the brand's 800-lumen LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Slim Bar Work Light offers plenty of illumination for work in dimly lit areas or outdoors at night. One of the best Icon tools you can buy at Harbor Freight for under $50, the 800-lumen LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Slim Bar Work Light has a lot going for it — much of it right there in its wordy name.
The combination of its magnetic base and flexibility makes it a very versatile tool that you can stick to all kinds of surfaces and point where you need — for instance, under the hood of a car when inspecting an overheated engine on the side of the road. The folding head adjusts to different angles and can swivel 180 degrees, but its foldability — paired with its slim design — also makes it particularly portable, especially compared to larger or even standard-sized work lights. When folded, it also works very well as a handheld flashlight.
Its USB-C rechargeable battery also makes it a useful light to take around with you. The light has three different settings: COB LED light, wide-area back light, and flashlight beam. If you don't need the full 800 lumens, the tool can be used in a low-power mode that also saves battery life. Unlike many Icon tools, which usually come in red with the occasional green option, this slim bar light comes in four colors: red, green, blue, and black.
Harbor Freight sells the Icon 800-lumen LED Rechargeable Magnetic Handheld Foldable Slim Bar Work Light (model LSBR800-G) for $39.99.
How these mini Icon tools were included on this list
First and foremost, only Icon tools currently available for purchase and considered to be "mini" were selected for this list. That includes those branded as "mini" by Harbor Freight directly, as well as those with other small-size qualifiers in the product name, such as "compact," "slim," and "stubby." These aren't semantics, but rather descriptors that tell you a particular tool is either highly portable, useful for tight spots and hard-to-reach areas, or both.
In addition to size, the mini Icon tools included on this list were selected for utility and whether or not you're better off having them on hand. Additional metrics used were materials, ergonomics, special features, pricing, and — when applicable — battery life. To be considered the "best," user ratings from Harbor Freight customers were used, selecting only tools with a 4.7 average user score or higher, based on at least 150 ratings — if not hundreds or thousands more.