5 Harbor Freight Icon Tools Under $25 Users Say Are Worth Buying
Harbor Freight is known for a wide range of tools that span affordable budget options to high-end equipment, like socket sets, power tool kits, and portable table saws. One of the best Harbor Freight brands you can buy, Icon has built a steady reputation for being a brand that even professionals can trust. On the Harbor Freight website, there are several Icon collections that you can choose from, such as hand tools, shop tools, lighting, storage, and diagnostics. Icon hand tools also have the benefit of lifetime warranty coverage, which means you can easily return it to Harbor Freight stores for a replacement if it breaks.
While they're not the cheapest out of the bunch, Icon tools are generally more affordable than other comparable brands like Snap-On. Harbor Freight also regularly lists price comparisons on its product listings, which can be helpful if you're on the fence about saving or splurging. Everyone's favorite magnetic tool holder mat is just one of the highly rated Icon tools you can snag for under $25. So, if you're looking to get started with your Icon tool collection on a budget, here are some things that you only have to buy once and never have to pay for again.
Icon Professional Scraper
While you can use your hands to remove things like dirt, adhesives, or paint, a scraper can help do the job without getting gunk under your nails. In some cases, a 3D-printed scraper may be enough, but if you need something a little more durable, the Icon Professional Scraper should be on your list. Designed for different hard surfaces, Icon's scraper can be used for tile, metal, and glass, including those in high locations due to its shaft. It boasts an extended reach that goes up to 12.64 inches. Weighing 0.43 lbs (or a little less than an iPhone 17 Pro), the handle also has ergonomic comfort grips. The professional scraper comes with 10 high-carbon steel replacement blades, which you can switch out with its thumbscrew.
One of the cheapest Icon tools out there, you can get it for $13.99 at Harbor Freight, wherein it enjoys a mostly positive 4.6-star average rating from more than 400 people. With a pretty high 94% recommendation rate, you're likely going to be in good hands, with several verified buyers saying that it works great for scraping everything from stickers to old window tint. That said, there were a few unhappy customers who rated it a single star, citing durability. While it can take different kinds of blades (plastic or metal), some customers noted that the ones that come with the kit tend to break easily.
Icon 12 in. S-Jaw Quick-Adjust Pliers Wrench
Designed to work with irregular surfaces, the $19.99 Icon S-Jaw Quick-Adjust Pliers can handle jobs that ordinary pliers may struggle with. According to Icon, it is great for tasks in confined spaces and ideal for automotive works with hex, round, or square shapes. Several reviews note that it can fulfill functions related to plumbing, too. The Swedish pipe wrench has features like angled teeth, hardened jaws, and mechanisms against unthreading. With a 1-⅞-inch throat depth and 3-inch jaw opening, the 12-inch model is the smallest offer in the line-up. But if you need a larger size, Icon also offers other S-Jaw Quick-Adjust Pliers models: the 17-inch ($29.99) and 21-inch ($39.99).
All together, the three sizes have been rated an impressive 4.7 stars by over 310 Harbor Freight customers. As of May 2026, 94% of customers recommend it, while 260+ people have rated it 5 stars. Most people said that it wasn't just great at gripping, but that it is versatile. While people did mention a bit of a learning curve, one user claimed that it "Made the impossible possible, like a cross between vice grips and a pipe wrench." Around 3% of reviewers, who rated it a single star, did note issues with slipping, locking, and the quick release feature.
Icon SAE Color-Coded L-Shape Ball End Hex Key Set
Hex keys (or Allen wrenches) are some of the most versatile tools out there that you can use for everything from furniture assembly, outdoor grills, to regularly adjusting bicycle parts. It's no wonder that Icon manufacturers two highly-rated options under $25. Priced at $24.99, the 13-piece ICON Color-Coded L-Shape Ball End Hex Key Set is made of corrosion-resistant, premium steel construction and has two features that set it apart from other sets: color coding and the ball end, which offers more flexibility with 20-degree angle entry.
Available in both SAE or Metric, the colored hex key set boasts an average rating of 4.8 stars from 290+ people. Apart from 96% of customers recommending it, the large majority of Harbor Freight reviewers also gave it a perfect rating. Unsurprisingly, many users praised its colors, which they claimed helped them easily find what they needed. Some customers even love it so much that they recommended purchasing both sets. Although, there were a few people who mentioned that the paint did have a tendency to wear off after consistent use.
But if you want to slash $3 from the price and don't really care about colors, ICON also sells the all black 13-piece L-Shaped Ball End Hex Key Set, which retails for just under $22. Although it is less popular, it did receive an average rating of 4.9 stars from 180 Harbor Freight customers with a 98% recommendation rate.
Icon 16 oz. Soft Face Dead Blow Hammer
Whether you're joining some wood, working on cars, or installing some tires, a soft face dead blow hammer, like the Icon 16 oz. Soft Face Dead Blow Hammer can be incredibly useful. Unlike regular hammers, it's less likely to damage delicate surfaces and create permanent dents. It also helps reduce the likelihood of injury from bouncing back. On its longest side, this Icon Dead Blow Hammer measures 13.63 inches (or about a little more than a standard ruler). It has a soft grip and wide flared handle with a 4-inch width, wherein there is structural steel shank. Made of Polyurethane, the Icon Soft Face Dead Blow Hammer head has a 2-inch rubberized striking face that is resistant to chemical damage.
Alternatively, if you need bigger hammers for the job, Icon also sells three other models with heavier head weights: 24 oz. ($24.99), 32 oz. ($29.99), and 48 oz. ($34.99). Collectively, the Icon Soft Face Dead Blow Hammers hold consistently stellar reviews on the Harbor Freight website. Out of more than 270 customers, every single one said that they'd recommend it. With an average rating of 4.9 stars, a large majority (90.5%) even gave a perfect 5 stars and not a single review went below 3 stars. Some of the common praises include how they're both comfortable and versatile. One person even notes "I think they're the best product Icon sells."
Icon Professional Mini Soft-Grip Pick and Hook Set
Sometimes, your fingernails need some extra help, so a good pick and hook set can save you a lot of hassle. Available in two colors (red and green), the Icon Professional Mini Soft-Grip Pick and Hook Set contains four hand tools: a hook, awl, 90-degree pick, and 45-degree pick. Measuring 6 inches in length with a 3-inch shaft, each tool has a soft grip and precision tips. Designed to withstand various chemicals in your job site, it comes with a storage tray.
Priced at $21.99, the Icon Professional Mini Soft-Grip Pick and Hook Set has been rated 4.7 stars on average by 680+ Harbor Freight customers. Among the 94% of users saying that they recommend it, over 570 customers gave it a perfect 5-star rating. Despite its affordable price point, a reviewer claimed that they perform just as well as more expensive brands like Snap-on, Cromwell, and Mac. Among what people liked about it, reviewers noted that they found the handles durable and comfortable.
However, there were about 3% of users that rated it a single star, including some common negative feedback about how it doesn't hold that well. In particular, several people noted how the 90-degree pick had a tendency to bend. Dissatisfied users described how the tip had broken when used on car door trim panels, cleaning gasket surfaces, and removing oil slip seals.