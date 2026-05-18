5 Harbor Freight Icon Tools Under $25 Users Say Are Worth Buying

Harbor Freight is known for a wide range of tools that span affordable budget options to high-end equipment, like socket sets, power tool kits, and portable table saws. One of the best Harbor Freight brands you can buy, Icon has built a steady reputation for being a brand that even professionals can trust. On the Harbor Freight website, there are several Icon collections that you can choose from, such as hand tools, shop tools, lighting, storage, and diagnostics. Icon hand tools also have the benefit of lifetime warranty coverage, which means you can easily return it to Harbor Freight stores for a replacement if it breaks.

While they're not the cheapest out of the bunch, Icon tools are generally more affordable than other comparable brands like Snap-On. Harbor Freight also regularly lists price comparisons on its product listings, which can be helpful if you're on the fence about saving or splurging. Everyone's favorite magnetic tool holder mat is just one of the highly rated Icon tools you can snag for under $25. So, if you're looking to get started with your Icon tool collection on a budget, here are some things that you only have to buy once and never have to pay for again.