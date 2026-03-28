Harbor Freight Just Dropped 5 New G2 Ratchets
Harbor Freight is known for its affordable selection of private-label tools, including a line of Icon ratchets that compare favorably to Snap-On's offerings. Now, Harbor Freight is expanding its range of Icon G2 ratchets with five new offerings.
The cheapest of the new G2 tools is the 1/4-inch drive 2-5/8-inch stubby ratchet, priced at $29.99. This chrome-moly steel body ratchet has a sealed head, 72 teeth, and a five-degree arc swing. It has split-pawl technology for a firmer grip, a 2-piece switch lever, and a compact design for working in tight spots. The G2 1/4-inch drive 4-5/8-inch short ratchet sells for $32.99 and shares many of the same features as the stubby. The biggest difference is that it's a bit longer. The $39.99 G2 1/4-inch drive 6-1/2-inch standard ratchet follows the same pattern, being even longer still.
Harbor Freight also has a new G2 1/4-inch drive, 6-1/2 inch standard ratchet with comfort grip, which is nearly identical to its older counterpart beyond the grip. That grip is designed to help reduce fatigue and is made of tough, chemical-resistant material. This model retails for $39.99. The biggest ratchet of the five is the G2 3/4-inch drive 26-inch long ratchet, which has 90 teeth, higher torque, and a four-degree arc. This ratchet is also the most expensive, selling for $119.99.
Ratchet warranty and customer reviews
All five of Harbor Freight's new Icon G2 ratchets are now available and come with the company's lifetime warranty, which covers material and workmanship defects. If you have issues with your ratchet that fall under Harbor Freight's warranty, the retailer will replace it with the same ratchet or a similar one if necessary. You can get more details about Harbor Freight's lifetime warranty on its website.
As of this writing, most of the new ratchets don't have any customer reviews. But we can turn to reviews for other ratchets in the G2 lineup to get an idea of how they might perform. For example, the 1/2-inch drive 26-inch long locking flex ratchet with comfort grip has 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 418 reviews. 98% of customers recommend the tool, and it's rated 100% in top categories that include quality and durability. The 1/4-inch drive, 9-inch version has identical scores across the board.
That said, it's worth noting that the established Icon G2 ratchets aren't quite the same as the new models. The specifications are different, and the tool lengths vary as well. Plus, each product may have quirks that aren't present across the range. You're still taking a small risk if you choose to buy any of these new ratchets before the reviews start coming in, but the warranty should at least offer some reassurance.