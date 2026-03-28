Harbor Freight Just Dropped 5 New G2 Ratchets

Harbor Freight is known for its affordable selection of private-label tools, including a line of Icon ratchets that compare favorably to Snap-On's offerings. Now, Harbor Freight is expanding its range of Icon G2 ratchets with five new offerings.

The cheapest of the new G2 tools is the 1/4-inch drive 2-5/8-inch stubby ratchet, priced at $29.99. This chrome-moly steel body ratchet has a sealed head, 72 teeth, and a five-degree arc swing. It has split-pawl technology for a firmer grip, a 2-piece switch lever, and a compact design for working in tight spots. The G2 1/4-inch drive 4-5/8-inch short ratchet sells for $32.99 and shares many of the same features as the stubby. The biggest difference is that it's a bit longer. The $39.99 G2 1/4-inch drive 6-1/2-inch standard ratchet follows the same pattern, being even longer still.

Harbor Freight also has a new G2 1/4-inch drive, 6-1/2 inch standard ratchet with comfort grip, which is nearly identical to its older counterpart beyond the grip. That grip is designed to help reduce fatigue and is made of tough, chemical-resistant material. This model retails for $39.99. The biggest ratchet of the five is the G2 3/4-inch drive 26-inch long ratchet, which has 90 teeth, higher torque, and a four-degree arc. This ratchet is also the most expensive, selling for $119.99.