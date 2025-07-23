Harbor Freight Has A New Icon Socket Set, But People Aren't Happy

Of the many issues customers have taken with Icon's new socket set, some of the biggest concern the main elements of the set. Redditor u/itbesandrodoe discussed the socket wrench in their post, noting that it's not a pass-through model like in previous Icon sets. To use the new elements with the older pass-through version, it requires a 1/4-inch adapter bit and an extender. Many in the comments voiced their frustration over this, such as u/BucsLegend_TomBrady, who wrote, "people literally wanted the original plus sockets. It was the easiest gameplan possible. Instead they redesigned the whole thing and made it worse in multiple places."

ThingsMen on YouTube covered the socket swap in their review of the new Icon set. Their demonstration showed just how inconvenient and unnecessary all the extra hardware is just to use bits, which the old pass-through style socket could've avoided entirely. In a separate Reddit thread, u/PerryTheAlligator addressed the socket switch, also covering another big issue with the set: "The screw driver handle doesn't go on the ratchet without using a socket and a hex bit." Commenter u/Coltron_Actual went as far as to say that they're just gonna pass on this set entirely, even if it means having to mix Makita sockets with their current Icon hardware.

While plenty of Harbor Freight's Icon tools are worth a buy, some should be avoided. Already, this socket set seems to lean in the latter direction with customers, and that's before even discussing the price controversy.