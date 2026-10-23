Acer Googlebook 14 Review: A Sorta Fresh Take On The Chromebook Formula

Much like the car trip I took simultaneous with this Googlebook review, it all started off well enough. I didn't expect it to, to be perfectly honest, and to be a little more honest, it was both easier and harder than I expected it. I just climbed into my car with my wife to ride from the suburbs into Chicago to pick up a sweatshirt that she is very excited about. But, I have a review to write. "That's okay" I think to myself, "I'll take the Googlebook."

You see, since I've been using a Pixel 11 Pro in order to review this Googlebook, I should be able to connect to its internet connection and get some work done. It's perfect.

The problem is, I've tried this before, and it didn't go smoothly. Just a week ago, I had to manually go into my phone's settings and fire up the hotspot on my phone in order to connect. Either way, I'll still have internet; it just depends on how much friction I'll run into. That has been my experience so far during this review period. It works, but never quite how I expected it to, and often with a bit more friction than I expected.

That's the Googlebook, in a nutshell.

Specifically, this is a review of the Acer Googlebook 14, one of the first wave of devices called "Googlebooks." As such, I can't just jump in and review the hardware — it's a little more complicated than that. I've got to explain what using a Googlebook feels like, first.