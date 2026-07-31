This Ebike Convinced Me I Don't Need A Car To Run To Costco

I've been a big fan of ebikes (aka electric bikes) and micromobility for quite some time now. My interest blossomed when, in the 2010s, I biked to the train every snow-free day while working in downtown Chicago. Since then, I have reviewed and test-ridden ebikes of every shape and size, but I never had one that I could use to go grab groceries.

Most of my Target runs during the spring, summer, and fall are with a car — they have to be. But if I'm just going to grab a single thing, I'll usually grab a backpack and an ebike and go with that instead. I probably drive my car 30% less during the warmer months, and it's great. I get a little exercise, and I get some fresh air.

But I've never had a bike that could handle those bigger shopping trips — the kind where I need to buy a few days' worth of supplies. So, when Urban Arrow reached out and asked if I'd be interested in borrowing one of their cargo bikes, I jumped at the chance. But somehow Target didn't seem big enough for a real test. Indeed, for a bike this large, there was one place to go — Costco. So, I headed out to my local warehouse club and went shopping to see if this bike could handle it.