Does Your E-Bike Need To Be Registered? Only If You Live In These States

E-bikes, or electrically-assisted bicycles, have become a very popular mode of transportation because they're light, affordable, and relatively quick without needing to pedal. But they have also become quite controversial due to growing safety concerns, as accidents continue to make headlines. In response, states have started implementing a lot more regulations regarding e-bike ownership and riding.

One of those regulations? Registering your e-bike. As of now, most states still do not require you to register an e-bike, but the laws are constantly changing. Most states have three classes of e-bikes based on max speed and wattage — and most only require a registration and other strict rulings for Class 3.

Currently, you only need to register an e-bike in Alabama, Alaska, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and North Dakota. Each of these states also has its own registration specifications and classifications as well. For example, Massachusetts only has two e-bike classifications below 750 watts, and anything beyond that must be registered. New Jersey also requires registration for Class 3 e-bikes only. New York requires Class 2 e-bikes to be registered in New York City, and Class 3 e-bikes should be registered in cities with over 1 million residents. Meanwhile, Hawaii requires you to register an e-bike regardless of wattage.