Does Your E-Bike Need To Be Registered? Only If You Live In These States
E-bikes, or electrically-assisted bicycles, have become a very popular mode of transportation because they're light, affordable, and relatively quick without needing to pedal. But they have also become quite controversial due to growing safety concerns, as accidents continue to make headlines. In response, states have started implementing a lot more regulations regarding e-bike ownership and riding.
One of those regulations? Registering your e-bike. As of now, most states still do not require you to register an e-bike, but the laws are constantly changing. Most states have three classes of e-bikes based on max speed and wattage — and most only require a registration and other strict rulings for Class 3.
Currently, you only need to register an e-bike in Alabama, Alaska, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and North Dakota. Each of these states also has its own registration specifications and classifications as well. For example, Massachusetts only has two e-bike classifications below 750 watts, and anything beyond that must be registered. New Jersey also requires registration for Class 3 e-bikes only. New York requires Class 2 e-bikes to be registered in New York City, and Class 3 e-bikes should be registered in cities with over 1 million residents. Meanwhile, Hawaii requires you to register an e-bike regardless of wattage.
E-bike regulations are gaining momentum across the U.S.
To keep e-bike riders, vehicle drivers, and pedestrians safe, many states have started implementing other regulations for e-bikes beyond registration. Many have age requirements for operating an e-bike, with some requiring riders to be 14, 15, or 16 years old. California specifically states that you must be 16 years old to ride a Class 3 e-bike. Some states also require the e-bike rider to wear a helmet, with specifications varying by state. For example, Massachusetts states that helmets are always required, while Florida states that only riders below 16 need to wear a helmet. Connecticut is a recent state that has required helmets for all riders regardless of class or age.
States are also specifying where e-bikes can be ridden. Sidewalks are a hotly debated location, with some states allowing it while the majority forbid it. In Washington, Class 3 bikes are prohibited from sidewalks unless there is no safe alternative, but all e-bikes are banned from trails designated for non-motorized pedestrians. Nebraska allows e-bikes on bike paths and even highways, but sidewalks may be prohibited in certain cities and towns. Meanwhile, Florida largely allows sidewalk riding.