E-Bikes Do Have A Legal Limit In California - Here's What You Should Know

While bike-riding still is a beloved pastime for many around the world, human-powered bikes have been joined by electric contemporaries in recent years. As anyone who spends any time in a populated area could tell you, E-bikes have grown immensely popular as of late.

There are now multiple major E-bike brands currently in business, and plenty of folks use them to get from point A to point B. With that said, just as the general public has bought in to the E-bike trend, governmental bodies have also taken an interest in this interesting form of transportation.

For example, lawmakers in California have taken a closer look at E-bikes, defining and setting a speed limit on them. Per the California Department of Motor Vehicles' Motorcycle Handbook, there are three types of E-bike: Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3. Class 1 is explained as bikes that have a maximum pedal-assisted speed of 20 mph, Class 2 consists of those that reach up to 20 mph with throttle assistance, and finally, Class 3 are pedal-assisted bikes with attached speedometers that reach a maximum of 28 mph.

All of them need to have electric motors that don't exceed 750 watts, and they're not allowed to go any faster than 30 mph. Digging deeper into California's laws regarding E-bikes, there's more to the state's regulations and classifications than a speed limit; there are other rules users have to adhere to.