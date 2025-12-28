Can You Ride An E-Bike On The Sidewalk? Here's What Florida Law Says

Florida Statute §316.20655 defines an electric bicycle as a vehicle, just as it does a bicycle, and thus the driver of said e-bike has all the same rights and privileges afforded to a rider of a regular pedal-powered bike. It also clearly states that e-bikes can be ridden in the same places as regular bikes, including highways, shoulders, streets, roadways, bike lanes, and multi-use paths.

In Florida, electric bicycles are those equipped with fully operable pedals, a seat (or saddle), and are powered by an electric motor with less than 750 watts. The three classifications of e-bikes each come with some rather tricky wording that determines which class they're lumped into. The motors allowed in Class 1 and 3 e-bikes provide assistance only while the rider is pedaling and stop working once they reach a certain speed. The motor on a Class 1 bike stops at 20 mph, while the motor on a Class 3 bike ceases operation at 28 mph. Class 2 bikes have a motor that powers the bike exclusively (sans pedals) and stops when it hits 20 mph.

So, can e-bikes be ridden on the sidewalk? We know in California (and 10 other states), it's a big no-no, but in Florida, it's okay as long as the local ordinance allows it. See, every county and municipality in the state has the authority to enact its own ordinances regulating when and where vehicles like golf carts, mopeds, motorized scooters, and electric bicycles can roll down the sidewalk (or other areas). The only restriction is that these modes of transportation can't exceed 15 mph while doing so.