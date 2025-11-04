Can You Ride An Electric Scooter In The Bike Lane? It's Complicated

Electric scooters and bikes are wildly popular today. Although you're more likely to see them in abundance in densely populated cities like New York, Chicago, Miami, and San Francisco, where congested streets are a significant problem, they can be found anywhere from suburbia to rural America.

With such a proliferation of cheap, compact means of transportation, the lines between these contraptions have blurred so quickly and dramatically that it's impossible to find a standard definition for an e-scooter. While it's easy to assume that your friendly neighborhood bike lanes have easy-to-follow rules, state laws regarding e-scooters and the use of bike lanes tend to be more contradictory than similar.

For example, neither Delaware nor Pennsylvania allows e-scooters on their roads at all. Delaware prohibits them outright on all public streets and sidewalks, and Pennsylvania hasn't even defined them under its current motor vehicle laws, so they're illegal everywhere. In eleven other states — California, Connecticut, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vermont, and Washington — you can't ride e-scooters on sidewalks, but you can ride them on the road. Usually, this means you can ride in the bike lane if one's available.

Confusing the matter even more is that in many states, like California and Illinois, local city authorities can supersede any state ordinance, like in Libertyville, Illinois, which banned them outright. The bottom line is, you should forgo whatever the state law says and drill down to the precise local level where you're using the e-scooter to determine whether or not you can or can't ride your e-scooter in the bike lane.