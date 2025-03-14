5 Cheap But Highly-Rated Electric Scooters You Can Buy In 2025
Electric scooters are all the rage these days as people seek the most convenient forms of last mile transportation. Maybe you've tried one of the many scooters left littered around your city by companies like Lime and Lyft, and now you want one of your own. Maybe you've realized that, in some cities, it's faster to take a scooter than a car during rush hour gridlock. Or maybe you need a new scooter after your old one finally broke down beyond repair.
Electric scooters can be eye-wateringly expensive, stretching to thousands of dollars, or they can be relatively cheap, too, going for only a few hundred dollars. You might be wary of the affordable scooters, after all, you get what you pay for, right? Well, yes and no. Many ultra-expensive scooters are asking you to pay for enthusiast features, or for bells and whistles you might not need.
If you're looking for a simple scooter with steady speeds and a long battery life, you don't have to look to the top of the food chain. There are plenty of affordable, highly rated models from the top electric scooter brands that will have you living out your scooter dreams for a reasonable price. Here are five of them.
Maxshot V1
Clocking in at only $200, and promising top speeds of 19 miles per-hour, you'd think the Maxshot V1 would have some fatal flaw. But in fact, people just can't stop raving about this scooter, which has 4.4 stars on Amazon out of 759 reviews. With a 350-watt motor and a 7.8 amp-hour battery that charges up to full in four hours, and clocking in at a mere 31 pounds, this is a whole lot of scooter for the price. Beyond the basics, it also has a built-in headlight, as well as a companion app via which you can do things like lock or unlock the scooter, control the headlight, adjust speed caps, and more. As you can see elsewhere on this roundup, you can easily pay twice as much for very similar specs.
Professional reviewers have a lot of praise for the Maxshot V1, with GearLab calling it their "favorite budget scooter," because of its great top speed, range, and portability. The one downside noted was the bumpy ride on uneven terrain thanks to the V1's lack of suspension. Of course, if that's the one issue with a $200 e-scooter, it's a pretty great deal. Consumer reviews average out to the same conclusion, with users loving the relatively high speeds and range of this scooter, as well as its headlight, app, and other goodies.
Gotrax XR Elite
Gotrax is a brand well-known to scooter enthusiasts for its wide range of highly rated products. Among that range, the Gotrax XR Elite arguably delivers the most value for its price. At $400, the XR Elite has a 300 watt motor with a 280.8 watt-hour battery that can take you up to 18.6 miles on a charge, with a top speed of 15.5 miles per-hour according to the manufacturer. It weighs 32 pounds with its aluminum frame, which makes it quite manageable for transporting up apartment or office stairs, and it has a weight limit of 220 pounds.
Professional reviewers have praised the Gotrax XR Elite for its quick charging time, with Popular Mechanics finding that it charged in just four hours. That charge speed adds a lot of flexibility, since it means users scooting to and from work can grab a full charge during their workday and another one at night. Meanwhile, enthusiast publication The Scooter Spot called it the best value commuter scooter, describing it as "simple" in a good way.
Consumer reviews, meanwhile, are overwhelmingly satisfied, with 4.3 stars from 2,133 reviews on Amazon. Some customers who had issues also reported a great customer service experience, in which they were promptly sent replacement parts. Nevertheless, these customers did experience problems with the scooter, but a budget scooter such as this should not be treated as if it's particularly rugged, just that it will get you from point A to B at precisely 15.5mph.
Segway Ninebot MAX
Remember the failure of the Segway? Turns out the company is still around, ironically making very good electric scooters, one of the things the original Segway was trying to replace. Some things don't need reinvention, and if the Ninebot MAX G30P scooter is any indication, Segway seems to have learned that lesson admirably. This scooter costs $430, but comes with excellent quality of life improvements that could be worth it if you plan on riding your scooter most days.
The Segway Ninebot MAX has a 350-watt motor and 551 watt-hour battery rated for 40 miles on a single charge, at up to 18.6 miles per-hour. It's consequently a bit heavier than some other scooters on this list, weighing in at 38.6 pounds. It takes six hours to charge, but you should remember that, since it has a pretty long range, you'll get the range of some other scooters on this list even if you don't charge it all the way. It has shock absorbers, self-healing tires, and a regenerative braking system to improve battery life, plus a one-step folding mechanism. There is also a companion Bluetooth app.
Tom's Guide was impressed with the Ninebot MAX overall. Segway scooters can get terrifyingly fast, but this one has a more modest speed that slightly disappointed Rider Guide. Still, all the reviews agree that the self-healing tires and other tech built into this Segway make it a great riding experience. Consumers also love it, with 4.4 stars from 7,294 Amazon reviews. It seems to be a hit with people who are getting into middle age and can't walk like they used to. Commuters also rave about it. Overall, this is the scooter to get if your budget is under $500 but you don't want to skimp on premium features.
Hiboy S2 Pro
Another great option, if you're willing to shell out for a scooter that's just a cut above the bare bones budget models, is the Hiboy S2 Pro. The biggest spec bump here compared to other e-scooters on this list is the motor. It's a 500 watt peak-rear hub motor which, coupled with a 36 volt, 11.6 amp-hour battery, can carry a rider up to 25 miles on a charge with a top speed of 19 miles per-hour. It has a dual-rear suspension that should make it a bit less bumpy than entry level scooters, along with a dual-braking system that aims to give you quick stopping power. Additionally, it has some nice-to-haves such as cruise control and an LED headlight, sidelight, and taillight. As is the norm, there's also an accompanying Bluetooth app to change settings more easily.
The Hiboy S2 Pro has a relatively high MSRP of $650 on Amazon, but at the time of writing, it's $450. Meanwhile, Walmart has it for $450 but also sells it secondhand for $300. If you're careful, you won't overpay for this scooter.
Reviewers admire the S2 Pro, with Electric Scooter Insider praising its quick acceleration thanks to the beefy motor, plus the sleek design, and the IP54 water resistance rating. Verified reviews on Amazon were also overwhelmingly satisfied, with 4.4 stars from 6,134 reviews. It garnered rave reviews from people using it as their main form of transport, who liked it for its smooth shock absorption, and even satisfied those who have driven it for a few years.
The choice for kids: Razor Power Core E90
If you're looking for a scooter for kids rather than adults, it's time to talk about the Razor Power Core E90. If you liked to play with kick scooters as a kid, there's a good chance you owned one of the classic Razor models — cheap and ubiquitous in every Walmart and Target sports aisle, and best known for bruising an entire generation of shins. Well, Razor also makes electric scooters, and considering that your children (hopefully) don't need to commute to work, the Power Core E90 is a great toy that will prove fun and relatively safe.
The Razor Power Core E90 is the cheapest scooter on this list at $160. It will probably last just long enough for your kids to outgrow it, which is just as well, since it has a weight limit of 120 pounds. With a top speed of 10 miles per-hour, there's enough speed to feel thrilling but not enough to make serious injuries a massive concern (of course, you should still make sure everyone is riding safely). It lasts up to an hour and five minutes per charge, which is enough for a robust play session, and it can travel 13 miles on a charge, making it ideal for family scooter rides or playing with friends.
Reviewers love the Power Core E90, with enthusiast blog EScooter Nerds calling it probably the best choice for kids between 8 and 10 years old. Parents who bought it on Amazon rave about it too, noting how thrilled their children have been with it. Despite a score of 4.4 stars from 17,451 reviews, some did note that the scooter arrived damaged or didn't work, so make sure you buy from a retailer that offers easy returns.
How these scooters were choosen
Each of the products chosen for this buying guide were selected based on a mix of real-world knowledge, professional reviews, and consumer sentiment.