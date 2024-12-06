The Fastest Segway Scooters You Can Buy In The US, Ranked By Top Speed
When inventor Dean Kamen founded Segway in 1999, he called his new venture simply "The Company," and the enterprise has changed hands several times since then. Segways were derided as dorky when they were first introduced, but Kamen remained bullish on his creations. In a 2014 interview with SlashGear's Chris Davies, Kamen said that the availability of cheap, plentiful electronics was shifting the priorities for innovators and explained that horizons would soon be more philosophical than technical. "Now the question is 'what should we build?'" he suggested. "It's not a question of 'can we make that?' It's a question of 'should we make that?'"
Kamen sold Segway in 2009, but the company continued forward without him. Segway merged with the Chinese company Ninebot in 2015, and over the past couple of years Segway-Ninebot has updated some scooters and released a few new models. You can rent Segway-Ninebot scooters through Bird or Lime, including in U.S. cities from Jacksonville to Seattle. Since 2018, Lime scooters have been included in Google Maps searches, and you can find Segway-branded Ninebot scooters on Amazon by searching for either company's name. U.S.-based customers can also order directly from the Segway website, where you'll find scooters that can zip you around town at impressive speeds. Here are the fastest Segway scooters sold in the United States, listed in ascending order by maximum speed.
The S2 has an adjustable seat and all-day range
The S2 is reminiscent of the original Segway PT, which was introduced in 2001. The S2 shares the PT's upright riding position and two horizontally opposed wheels, although the S2 adds an adjustable mounted seat for comfort and stability. The S2's maximum speed of 11.2 miles per hour is more than enough to carry you around in urban environments, and you'll enjoy a typical range of up to 21.7 miles.
The 10.5-inch tubeless tires can carry you on slopes up to 15 degrees, and there's a built-in Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to music from your smartphone. The Segway S2 weighs just 30 pounds, but can carry riders and cargo with a weight of as much as 220 pounds. The seat can be set at any height from 25.4 to 30.3 inches, which makes it comfortable for riders from 4 feet three inches to six and a half feet tall. You can also customize the RGB taillight and wheel lights to emit your favorite colors. The S2 normally retails for $599.99, but it's part of Segway's Black Friday sale at $449.99, a 25% discount.
The S-Plus is a step up in performance
The Segway S-Plus has slightly more impressive performance specs than the S2, but similarly lacks a control handle and relies on shifts in the rider's weight for guidance in terms of acceleration, braking, and turns. It has a top speed of 12 miles per hour and an expected range of up to 22 miles on a full charge.
Like the S2, the S-Plus can carry up to 220 pounds and climb hills as steep as a 15% grade. It connects to the Segway app to view the dashboard and manage settings, and you can use the app or one-button controller to activate the recall function. The S-Plus also comes with a multi-function remote with a joystick that mounts behind a door in the stalk. The S-Plus ordinarily sells for $929.99 on Segway's website, but as of this writing was out of stock.
Three Segway models top out at 18.6 miles per hour
For adults who want a little more speed under their feet, the, F40, ES4, and E45 are each capable of a maximum speed of 18.6 mph. The E45 pictured above offers a commuter-friendly maximum range of 28 miles, and can carry as much as 220 pounds up a 20% slope. It can clear obstacles up to 0.4 inches high and cross gaps of up to 1.2 inches thanks to the front shock absorber and nine-inch rubber tires. It's also suitable for ages 14 to 60. The ES4's solid tires are a little smaller at 8.5 inches in front and seven inches in back, but it has shock absorbers at both ends to smooth out rough terrain and matches the E45's maximum range of 28 miles.
The foldable F40 has a range of up to 25 miles and rides on 10-inch tires, and has a regenerative braking system to help charge the battery while riding. You can select from Eco, Standard, and Sport modes from the color LED panel. The E45 normally sells for $859.99, but is currently out of stock on the Segway website.
The ZT3 Pro approaches 25 miles per hour in Sport mode
The Segway ZT3 Pro is at home in the city or off-road, and can hit a top speed of 24.9 mph. It has motorcycle-worthy features like dual front forks and a rear swingarm suspension, and rides on tubeless 11-inch all-terrain tires. It has a ground clearance of six inches, which is almost as much as the base version of the Mazda CX-3 SUV.
The ZT3 Pro's 1600-watt motor can handle hill grades of 25%, making it perfect for both cities and off-road adventuring. In Sport mode, which will get you up to that 24.9 mph mark, the range is about 18.6 miles, but if you put the ZT3 Pro in Eco mode, you can cruise for up to 43.5 miles at a speed of 9.3 miles per hour. The ZT3 ordinarily sells for $1,299.99 but has seen sales, including Segway's Black Friday sale for $949.99; that's a discount of more than 25%.
The P100S can easily top 25 miles per hour
The P100S has a slightly smaller motor than the Z3 pro but can still take you a little faster, with a maximum speed of 26.7 mph. The P100S is powered by a motor with a 650-watt nominal output and a maximum capacity of 1,350 watts. It can carry up to 265 pounds and climb grades of as much as 23%, and cruises on 10.5-inch all-season pneumatic tires. The 1,200 watt-hour battery provides up to 62 miles of range, and there are 5.5-inch disc brakes on both wheels, with battery regeneration ability in the rear.
The P100S has a double-wishbone suspension with 1.5 inches of travel at both ends, and the IPX5 waterproofing and ample fenders make it safe and comfortable to ride in the rain or through shallow puddles. It's not cheap at a penny under $2,000, but it's so in demand that some dealers are out of stock as of this writing.
The GT2 goes over 43 miles per hour
Segway advertises the GT series as "The Best One Yet from Segway," and lists it all by itself under the "Super Scooters" category on its website. Looking at the specs for the GT2, it's hard to make a case against that claim. The GT2 has dual 1,500-watt motors with a peak output of 3,000 watts each and two-wheel drive. It can go as fast as 43.5 mph and accelerate from zero to 30 mph in just 3.9 seconds.
You can select from six riding modes using the shifter knob, and Eco mode can take you up to 55.9 miles on a full charge of the 1,512 watt-hour battery. The double-wishbone front and trailing arm rear suspension is adjustable to 15 different levels, giving you control over ride comfort on any terrain. The dynamic traction control system monitors wheelspin and sends torque where it provides the most oomph, maing the GT2 as capable on slick city roads as it is on dirt and other loose surfaces. It has 11-inch tubeless all terrain tires on both wheels with a self-sealing compound that stands up to multiple punctures. Two-piston, 5.5-inch hydraulic brakes on both wheels bring you quickly to a stop, and there's a 900-lumen headlight, LED brake lights, turn signals, and customizable ambient lighting. The GT2 normally sells for $3,999, but was also part of Segway's Black Friday sale for $2,499.