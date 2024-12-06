The Fastest Segway Scooters You Can Buy In The US, Ranked By Top Speed

When inventor Dean Kamen founded Segway in 1999, he called his new venture simply "The Company," and the enterprise has changed hands several times since then. Segways were derided as dorky when they were first introduced, but Kamen remained bullish on his creations. In a 2014 interview with SlashGear's Chris Davies, Kamen said that the availability of cheap, plentiful electronics was shifting the priorities for innovators and explained that horizons would soon be more philosophical than technical. "Now the question is 'what should we build?'" he suggested. "It's not a question of 'can we make that?' It's a question of 'should we make that?'"

Advertisement

Kamen sold Segway in 2009, but the company continued forward without him. Segway merged with the Chinese company Ninebot in 2015, and over the past couple of years Segway-Ninebot has updated some scooters and released a few new models. You can rent Segway-Ninebot scooters through Bird or Lime, including in U.S. cities from Jacksonville to Seattle. Since 2018, Lime scooters have been included in Google Maps searches, and you can find Segway-branded Ninebot scooters on Amazon by searching for either company's name. U.S.-based customers can also order directly from the Segway website, where you'll find scooters that can zip you around town at impressive speeds. Here are the fastest Segway scooters sold in the United States, listed in ascending order by maximum speed.

Advertisement