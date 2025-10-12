This Small Illinois Village Banned Electric Bikes And Scooters - Here's Why

Electric bikes and scooters can be useful modes of transportation, especially for those who don't have a driver's license, because they allow users to zip around town — just as they would on a traditional bike or scooter — but without having to exert as much energy. Naturally, they are particularly appealing to folk who might not be comfortable cycling longer distances on old-school bikes, and to anyone who needs to commute in a busy or hilly area, where cycling could get tedious. While there's an appeal for electric bikes and scooters for some, others might find them to be a nuisance.

According to the Lake & McHenry County Scanner, the Libertyville police — a small village in Illinois — received many complaints about youth in the village and the way they operated these electric vehicles. It seems that a big part of the ban came from younger residents riding electric dirt bikes that are more powerful than what Illinois legally recognizes as low-speed electric bicycles. Some electric dirt bikes, like Sur-Ron e-bikes, sport high top speeds, which can exceed 70 mph, so it's easy to see why this could be causing distress to many locals.

As a result of the complaints, the Libertyville Village Board approved Ordinance No.28-O-45, banning the use of all electric scooters and electric bikes in downtown Libertyville and all of its public parks. There is a time and a place for the use of such vehicles, and this small Illinois village is not the place.