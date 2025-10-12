This Small Illinois Village Banned Electric Bikes And Scooters - Here's Why
Electric bikes and scooters can be useful modes of transportation, especially for those who don't have a driver's license, because they allow users to zip around town — just as they would on a traditional bike or scooter — but without having to exert as much energy. Naturally, they are particularly appealing to folk who might not be comfortable cycling longer distances on old-school bikes, and to anyone who needs to commute in a busy or hilly area, where cycling could get tedious. While there's an appeal for electric bikes and scooters for some, others might find them to be a nuisance.
According to the Lake & McHenry County Scanner, the Libertyville police — a small village in Illinois — received many complaints about youth in the village and the way they operated these electric vehicles. It seems that a big part of the ban came from younger residents riding electric dirt bikes that are more powerful than what Illinois legally recognizes as low-speed electric bicycles. Some electric dirt bikes, like Sur-Ron e-bikes, sport high top speeds, which can exceed 70 mph, so it's easy to see why this could be causing distress to many locals.
As a result of the complaints, the Libertyville Village Board approved Ordinance No.28-O-45, banning the use of all electric scooters and electric bikes in downtown Libertyville and all of its public parks. There is a time and a place for the use of such vehicles, and this small Illinois village is not the place.
Electric bikes and the law
There's a lot you should know before buying an electric bike, with the first being to familiarize yourself with your local laws. For Libertyville citizens, it's well worth knowing that the ban prohibits everyone from using low-speed electric scooters or bikes in the aforementioned areas. Illinois Vehicle Code defines low-speed electric bikes as a bicycle with fully operable pedals, an electric motor under 750 watts, and a maximum assisted speed of 20 mph, or 28 mph for Class 3 bikes. Many electric bikes are much faster than this, so it's possible some of the complaints were about e-bikes that exceeded 28 mph.
Furthermore, Libertyville Police Department's Facebook post explicitly stated that it is against Illinois law to operate a low-speed electric bike "on sidewalks unless explicitly permitted by local ordinance." Pointing this out suggests that young riders were operating either electric bicycles or electric dirt bikes on sidewalks. The Lake & McHenry County Scanner points out that "The ordinance exempts village employees performing official duties and electric personal assistive mobility devices, such as those used for accessibility."
Whether you think Libertyville locals are sapping fun away from the engaged youth, or that it's a sensible decision — one that would likely be welcomed across towns and villages throughout America — as the capabilities of modern electric bikes and scooters continues to improve, it might only be a matter of time before the issue becomes a more widespread concern.