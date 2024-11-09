How Fast Are Surron E-Bikes? A Look At Their Top Speeds
The dirt bike community has been waiting to see if electric bikes have any place in motocross, which is usually known for its loud, roaring engines and the smell of gasoline as bikes lap the track or twist through trails. One electric brand that has been trying to bring e-bikes to the front of the action is Surron, a Chinese company known for promoting "finer energy" and "green travel" while not losing out on the performance you'd get with a traditional dirt bike.
One compromise that motocross riders don't want to make is speed. Dirt bikes have been getting faster and faster, with 500cc-plus bikes reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. Surron's line of bikes includes the Storm Bee, the fastest model with a 56.2 inch wheelbase, a 22.5kW motor, and specially designed inverted front suspension. But does this equal over 100 miles per hour like its non-electric competitors? Not quite, but the Surron is still plenty fast and nimble.
How fast are Surron e-bikes?
Each of Surron's e-bike models has a different top speed, all of which are lower than some of the fastest dirt bikes on the track but much faster than the average electric bike.
The Light Bee can reach the max speed of 46.6 miles per hour thanks to its light weight and an electric engine that produces 184.4ft-lbs. The popular Ultra Bee has 324.5ft-lbs of torque and reaches up to 56 miles per hour, hitting 31 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds. The Storm Bee is the fastest Surron model, with 383.5ft-lbs maximum torque and 22.5kW max power, getting it to a top speed of 74.5 miles per hour. You'll be at 50 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds. Specs for the upcoming Hyper Bee are still unknown, but it's smaller and lighter than the previous models.
At a full battery, some dirt bike riders found that they could go past Surron's advertised top speed by about five miles per hour. Still, the Surron e-bikes shine when it comes to their handling on trails (minus some iffy brakes), the long range of its removable 60-volt Panasonic lithium-ion battery pack, and how quiet they are while out in nature — all while remaining relatively cost-effective compared to the competition.
Is the Surron e-bike street legal?
No, standard Surron e-bikes are not street legal. This is because Surron e-bikes exceed the legal limits for electric bikes. While they may not be as fast as a traditional dirt bike, Surron e-bikes are still much too powerful and fast for the road when compared to an electric bicycle, which have a wattage of around 750 at most (a Surron has over 3,000). On top of that, Surron e-bikes are not considered safe for the road due to a lack of pedals and other concerns.
To make a Surron e-bike street legal, you'd need to make a lot of changes to the bike itself. This includes adding a lot of lighting — like headlights, turn signals, and brake lights — installing a horn, rearview mirrors, as well as front and rear brakes. Some will also need new tires and wheels that meet road safety standards. After this, the e-bike must be inspected, insured, and licensed. It's a lot of effort, but worth it for those that want a cost-effective alternative to a car for local travel.