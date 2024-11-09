How Fast Are Surron E-Bikes? A Look At Their Top Speeds

Each of Surron's e-bike models has a different top speed, all of which are lower than some of the fastest dirt bikes on the track but much faster than the average electric bike.

The Light Bee can reach the max speed of 46.6 miles per hour thanks to its light weight and an electric engine that produces 184.4ft-lbs. The popular Ultra Bee has 324.5ft-lbs of torque and reaches up to 56 miles per hour, hitting 31 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds. The Storm Bee is the fastest Surron model, with 383.5ft-lbs maximum torque and 22.5kW max power, getting it to a top speed of 74.5 miles per hour. You'll be at 50 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds. Specs for the upcoming Hyper Bee are still unknown, but it's smaller and lighter than the previous models.

Advertisement

At a full battery, some dirt bike riders found that they could go past Surron's advertised top speed by about five miles per hour. Still, the Surron e-bikes shine when it comes to their handling on trails (minus some iffy brakes), the long range of its removable 60-volt Panasonic lithium-ion battery pack, and how quiet they are while out in nature — all while remaining relatively cost-effective compared to the competition.