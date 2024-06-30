5 Things You May Need To Change To Make Your Dirt Bike Street Legal

Off-road adventures on dirt bikes can be exhilarating and challenging. If you're wondering whether it's legal to drive your bike on standard roads and highways, the answer isn't so straightforward. Every state has specific laws surrounding motorcycles, and some states are more strict than others.

While there are a small number of street legal dirt bikes you can get, most dirt bikes require some additional modifications to make them street legal. This is because most classic models like the top-speed Honda 110 aren't designed for on-road use, and as such, you won't find features like headlights or turn signals that many states require. Thankfully, the equipment needed by most states isn't too expensive, and some options have more than one function.

Although specific laws are mentioned throughout this article, it's important to do your own research about the area you live in or plan to visit, as different states enforce different laws. If you're eager to get your dirt bike on the road but don't know where to start, here are the things you may need to make your dirt bike street legal.